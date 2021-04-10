It is Week 13 here in Des Moines. Funnel week has concluded, and we are now working towards finishing the session. Here is a short recap of this week.
Once again, the monthly state revenue collections showed strong growth for Fiscal Year 2021. According to the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency, state tax collections in March were $111.5 million more than what was collected in March 2020. This is a 32.4 percent increase over the previous year’s figure. Through the first nine months of the fiscal year, General Fund net receipts have grown by 7.1 percent. This figure is significantly higher than the Revenue Estimating Conference’s latest projection on March 19, when the three-member panel forecast 1.8 percent revenue growth for the current fiscal year.
Iowa House Republicans have released their Justice Systems budget bill containing a substantial increase in funding for the Department of Corrections. This year, I served as the vice chair of this committee. The Iowa House’s budget allocates more than $20 million new dollars to the Department of Corrections, covering nine prisons and nine community-based correctional facilities.
On Friday, April 2, 2021, the Renewable Fuels Association issued a press release authored by Ken Colombini that touted the fact that sales of E15 (gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol) jumped 24 percent and set a new record in Iowa in 2020, despite the pandemic-related drop in overall fuel consumption, according to data released this week by the Iowa Department of Revenue. Meanwhile, E15 and E85 flex fuel data from two other states show that 2020 sales volumes generally held steady, even as COVID-19 crushed overall fuel demand.
Iowa retailers sold 60.59 million gallons of E15 in 2020, up from 48.96 million gallons in 2019 and more than double the 2017 volume of E15 sales. E15 sales grew in Iowa despite a 14.3 percent drop in the state’s overall motor gasoline consumption from 2019 levels. The plunge in Iowa gasoline demand mirrored the national trend, which saw a 13.5 percent reduction in 2020 compared to 2019.
This coming week, I am looking forward to the Iowa Gaming Association’s visit to the capital on Wednesday.
