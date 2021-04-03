This week was week number 12, also known as the second and final legislative funnel. During this second funnel, all policy bills from the Senate must be out of committee in the House, and likewise House bills must be out of committee in the Senate in order to continue being considered. The exceptions to this rule are bills which have a tax implication or are an appropriations bill.
This week, the Iowa Department of Revenue officially extended the filing and payment deadline to June 1, 2021, for 2020 individual income tax returns and first quarter estimated income tax payments for individuals. The extension does not include business filers and other tax types for individuals. Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online at the department’s website Where’s My Refund.
The Iowa Homeowner Eviction Prevention Program reopened applications this week to provide eligible COVID-19 impacted homeowners at imminent risk of eviction with mortgage assistance for up to four months, with a maximum assistance per household of $3,600. The short-term program will be available until funds are exhausted or a new federal program is launched. Program funding is provided through federal CARES Act funds. Program eligibility details are available under “Assistance for Homeowners” at IowaHousingRecovery.com.
The House unanimously passed House File 848, making changes to Iowa’s broadband grant program. When the governor introduced her bill, it made significant changes to the existing broadband grant program and focused on increasing broadband speeds around the state. House Republicans believed the emphasis should be placed on connecting Iowans who currently do not have access to broadband Internet.
The product of the resulting conversations and negotiations resulted in a bill that focused on both speed of deployment and Internet speeds. House File 848 sets the framework for aggressively building out Iowa’s broadband infrastructure to ensure all Iowans have access to broadband Internet. However, this policy bill will have limited effect without a significant financial investment in the grant program. House Republicans have announced their goal of $100 million in funding this year.
Events wise, on Thursday the 9th, I hope to attend the 211 Iowa Town Hall Discussion via Zoom. Saturday, April 10, I will be at the End of the Year Forum at Wolfey’s. Feel free to send any forum information to my legislative email.
As always, I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!