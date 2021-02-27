We are on Week Seven down here in Des Moines. The legislature had another busy week preparing for next week’s funnel. Here are some noteworthy moments from Des Moines this week.
The Iowa House of Representatives passed an election integrity and security bill. The election in 2020 saw record-breaking turnout in the State of Iowa and with smooth administration due to Iowa’s strong election system. House File 590 (HF590) builds on Iowa’s strong track record of integrity and security when it comes to elections. You can read HF590 in full using the Iowa Legislature’s website.
This week, the House Ways and Means Committee passed Senate File 364 with an amendment. This bill provides three very important pandemic-related tax exemptions. First, the bill makes a fix for fiscal year filers related to the federal paycheck protection program. Second, the bill (with amendment) exempts from income tax any qualifying COVID-19 grant issued to an individual by the Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Finance Authority, or the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Finally, the bill (with amendment) exempts the extra $600 of federal pandemic unemployment compensation received pursuant to the federal CARES ACT from income tax.
On Thursday, February 18, 2021, the Iowa House Agriculture Committee passed House File 395, which has become House File 643 by a partisan 13-9 vote. The bill changes how agricultural land value for property tax assessment is established by more equitably allocating the drainage/levee expense offset to calculated agricultural land productivity to the actual land that is assessed the drainage/levee expense.
This week, I met with Iowa Habitat for Humanity, the Iowa Firearms Coalition, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and the Iowa Youth Congress group. Next week, I plan to attend the Mount Vernon City Council meeting via Zoom on Monday. Tuesday, March 2, I will be attending the ceremony where Governor Reynolds and Above + Beyond Cancer will be honoring Mount Vernon citizens for their courage to quit using tobacco during the Cold Turkey Challenge. Lastly, I am planning to finish out the week by attending the Linn County Legislator/Educator Meeting on Friday, March 5.
I want to recognize the two District 95 teams that qualified for the Iowa Girls’ State Basketball Tournament, North Linn and Springville, and congratulate all teams on a successful season.
As always, I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!