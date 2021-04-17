We are wrapping up Week 14 at the capital. Here are a few capital updates.
Listening to the concerns and needs of everyday Iowans and law enforcement led to the creation of SF 342. This bill, as amended by the House, addresses problems faced by peace officers, business owners, and the public. The bill increases penalties for a variety of crimes, provides better administrative protection for law enforcement, and ensures laws are enforced across the state.
If a city or county enacts a policy that prohibits the enforcement of laws, they risk the loss of state funding. This division sets up a system to file a complaint with the attorney general and for the investigation of these complaints. Language is also added to reiterate that race, skin color, language spoken, or national origin shall not be considered while enforcing laws. SF 342 also adds penalties for those who illegally block a roadway and increases penalties on rioters, those who disturb the peace, damage public and private property, and harass law-abiding Iowans.
These increased penalties may not stop those who choose to break the law, but it will ensure they will face the consequences for their actions. To read SF 342 in full, go to https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation. Members of law enforcement and law-abiding Iowa families can count on House Republicans when it comes to public safety. This session, House Republicans brought forward a legislative package to increase the child care workforce, increase provider rates to maintain existing child care facilities, provide incentives to develop new child care facilities, and support hard-working families to afford the high cost of child care. Now, these bills are more important than ever, as child care is a key factor in getting Iowans back to work throughout this public health emergency.
This week, Governor Reynolds signed House File 260, a bill that will allow non-registered child care homes to increase by one school-aged child. This bill is extremely important for rural Iowa parents who do not have access to a child care center in their area, and one additional slot can make a large difference in getting a family back to work.
As always, I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!