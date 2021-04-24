It was Week 15 here in Des Moines. Here are a few capital updates.
This week, the Iowa House sent a clear message to Iowans that telehealth expansion is necessary to increase mental health care access in Iowa. The House attached an amendment to Senate File 524 which requires health insurers to pay for mental health services delivered through telehealth at the same rate as they pay for in-person mental health treatment. Additionally, the House Health and Human Services Budget also includes this language. This amendment is extremely important as Iowa has a shortage of mental health providers. Iowa ranks 44th in the nation for psychiatrists per capita.
Throughout the public health emergency, Governor Reynolds has included these same telehealth requirements on insurers in her proclamations. This expansion of telehealth during the public health emergency has helped Iowans get the care they need in their communities, where specialty care is often not available, especially in rural areas.
Iowa will receive $774,516,216 from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, with 90 percent ($697,064,594) going to local education agencies. The fiscal year 2020 Title I, Part A district shares is used to calculate allocations to Iowa districts. This is required by the ARP Act, and the Iowa Department of Education has no authority to alter the formula for allocating funds. To see a list of required reservations and allowable uses, you may view the full guidance on the Iowa Department of Education’s website, https://educateiowa.gov/sites/files/ed/documents/2021-04-12_ESSER_III_ Guidance.pdf.
Palisades-Kepler State Park, in Linn County, was set to open its gates on April 23 after several months of work to remove damaged trees, downed limbs, and clearing other debris caused by last August’s derecho storm. Roads, hiking trails, picnic areas, and fishing access points are again all usable. Visitors could start making campground reservations through the online reservation site on April 23, the same day the park opened.
The lodge will be closed for the 2021 recreation season due to extensive roof damage.
I was proud to be back in Alburnett on Monday, the 19th, for the ribbon cutting on the new fire station. A lot of people worked really hard to see this building completed. Much thanks to everyone involved.
As always, I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!