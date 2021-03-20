It is Week 10 of the legislative session, and here are some updates from the capital.
Iowa’s nursing homes and their direct care staff have done an exceptional job protecting the health of their vulnerable residents throughout this public health emergency. While the physical health of Iowans residing in nursing homes is extremely important, we must not forget the toll isolation from loved ones can have as well.
Last week, after a year of extremely limited visitation, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Inspections and Appeals expanded their indoor visitation guidance at long-term care facilities. This guidance takes into consideration the Long Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program, which as of March 12 has administered 139,142 vaccine doses to Iowa’s nursing home residents and staff. As of March 17, there is only one nursing home out of 444 that has COVID-19 cases. The guidance continues to have infection control recommendations for all visits, including screening of everyone entering the facility, face coverings, and six-foot distancing.
Last week, the Iowa House of Representatives passed House File (HF) 623, which provides immunity to licensed veterinarians who in good faith report or participate in investigations with law enforcement of animal abuse. This legislation provides immunity from administrative, civil, or criminal liability to veterinarians who act to protect the abuse of companion animals. Law enforcement agencies in Iowa have at times struggled to find veterinarians who are willing to help participate to investigate animal abuse or to aid in the rescue of abused animals. There has been fear of administrative discipline with the Board of Veterinary Medicine, a civil suit, or criminal charges for veterinarians who want to help abused animals.
Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent from the revised December rate of 3.7 percent. The state’s jobless rate was 2.8 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 6.3 percent in January.
On Saturday, the 20th I will be participating in the League of Women Voters Forum and the Cedar Rapids United Labor Force meeting. This coming Friday, the 26th, I will be attending the Metro-Area Business Leader Public Policy Forum. If there are any forums you would like me to attend, please send the information to my legislative email.
As always, I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!