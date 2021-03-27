We are on Week 11 here in Des Moines. This week has been spent debating and preparing for our second funnel week. Here are updates from the Capitol.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services approved Iowa’s Family First Prevention Services Act plan. Family First is a federal law that changes the direction of child welfare services across America. Iowa is the 11th state in the nation to receive approval for its prevention services and programs plan. Family First is intended to safely reduce the foster care population, place children with known and stable caregivers, and reduce the number of youth in shelter and group care settings. This legislation allows federal child welfare dollars to be used to help keep children out of the foster care system. This change will allow states to expand access to services that help keep families together before a child is placed in foster care.
The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced last week that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021. The IRS will be providing formal guidance soon.
Individual taxpayers can also postpone federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. Iowa’s state income tax filing deadline is traditionally April 30. However, the Iowa Department of Revenue is likely to extend its income tax filing deadline again this year as a result of the pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has released a new web page to help inform Iowans about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get it. Go to https://vaccinate.iowa.gov if you are interested!
The Iowa House of Representatives has many dedicated support staff members who make the Capitol run efficiently for the people. None are more professional, friendly, effective, and helpful than the Pages. We truly could not function without them. Thank you to each of them for all their hard work and commitment to the State of Iowa.
On Friday the 26th, I will be attending the Metro-Area Business Leader Public Policy Forum.
Next Tuesday is Virtual Bankers Day on the Hill. Feel free to send any forum information to my legislative email.
As always, I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!