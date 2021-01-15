DES MOINES – Two state senators – Dan Zumbach and Craig Johnson – who represent constituents in and around the Buchanan County area were sworn in at the beginning of the 89th General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature on Monday.
Dan Zumbach
Senator Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, begins his third term in the Iowa Senate, representing Senate District 48.
“It is an incredible honor to be sworn in to serve the constituents as your state senator for a third term,” said Senator Zumbach. “I am excited to get to work yet again on your behalf.”
Senator Zumbach is the chair of the Agriculture Committee, vice chair of the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee, and also serves on the Natural Resources and Environment, Rules and Administration, and Transportation committees.
Craig Johnson
Senator Craig Johnson, R-Independence, was sworn in on Monday to start his second term in the Iowa Senate, representing Senate District 32.
“I am humbled to have the opportunity to be sworn in for a second term to the Iowa Senate,” said Senator Johnson. “I will continue to work hard on behalf of the constituents in Senate District 32.”
Senator Johnson is the chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee, and also serves on the Appropriations, Commerce, Education, Human Resources, Judiciary, and State Government committees.