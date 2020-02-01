Our nation has been fighting its war on drugs for decades. During that time, different substances have risen and fallen as the reigning drugs on the streets. Alcohol continues to be one of the most abused substances, and marijuana, cocaine, and meth continue to wreak havoc, collectively contributing to nearly one-quarter of all driving fatalities and almost two-thirds of incarcerations in the state.
But there is a new kid on the block that is a growing problem across the nation – opioid abuse.
An opioid is a synthetic drug that mimics opiates such as morphine by stimulating opioid receptors in the body. When these drugs bind with these receptors, it prevents nerves from sending pain signals, and thus relieves the sensation of pain. This makes opioids a very powerful and effective pain reliever, and when used correctly, they can be perfectly safe. When someone is injured or has surgery, they are often prescribed oxycodone, fentanyl, Vicodin, or one of several other opioids.
This is so common that around 50 percent of Iowans will be prescribed an opioid at some point in their lives. It is the sheer amount of legal opioid use that makes opioid abuse a possibility. This happens in two ways.
Some people simply begin illegally obtaining opioids out of a desire to get high. They may or may not have other problems with substance abuse. Because so many people use opioids, it is possible for these individuals to steal or even purchase them from friends and family members with prescriptions. In this manner, they also find their way onto the streets where others can buy them.
Another very common cause of opioid addiction is when an individual becomes dependent after long-term use of opioids for legitimate pain control. One study by the organization The Plan Against Pain found that around 12 percent of patients who had orthopedic surgery became addicted to painkillers. Those suffering chronic pain from other causes are also prone to abuse if they take prolonged doses of opioids.
Each time an opioid enters the body, it not only causes pain relief but also stimulates the reward center of the brain. As the dose wears off, levels of dopamine (the pleasure hormone), decrease, and the person begins to crave more so they can return to their high. Over time, their body develops a tolerance, and more and more opioids are needed to create the same effect. If they take too much trying to achieve this high, opioids also depress the respiratory drive, which slows breathing. In overdoses, this can lead to respiratory arrest, which causes cardiac arrest and death.
Once a person’s prescription runs out, they may find themselves going through withdrawal, and may begin looking for ways to refill their prescription. The urge can get so strong that some people are willing to fake injuries or even commit self-harm in order to get a new painkiller prescription, or they may find other ways to obtain them through illegal purchases or theft.
It is important if you are prescribed an opioid that you use it as directed by your physician. If you have concerns, speak to your doctor about other non-opioid medications that may help. Do not share your medications with anyone else. If they are in pain, they should be evaluated by a physician. Most opioid theft for abuse or sale happens at the hands of loved ones or caretakers. If you are done with your prescription, you can bring your extra pills to the pharmacy for safe disposal.
Opioid addiction leaves telltale signs you can watch for in your loved ones’ lives. They may seem to be frequently drowsy or sick with flu-like symptoms. They may have unexplained weight loss, poor hygiene, and be isolating themselves from friends and family. They may also have new financial difficulties or get caught stealing. If you know for sure they have been prescribed opioids and are exhibiting these symptoms, it may be time to intervene.
Once a person is addicted, breaking the cycle is very painful. Opioid withdrawals can be very difficult, though they are rarely life-threatening. A person may experience anxiety, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, among other symptoms. The discomfort of these symptoms, coupled with the strong urge to stimulate their brain’s reward center, means many people can’t break free on their own.
Fortunately, there is help available. In Iowa, there are a number of rehab centers, both freestanding and hospital-based. Some of these centers are outpatient facilities, while others provide a longer in-patient stay to help address medical and lifestyle issues that may be contributing to the addiction. The best course of action for someone who feels they are addicted is to be seen by their physician. Many with addiction, however, are in denial and may need coaxing from loved ones or even a more serious intervention before they are willing to receive help. If you need help planning an intervention, contact your physician.
Also consider contacting your pastor, as many churches have experience helping with this and may be able to advise you on a course of action. Some churches in our area host recovery groups, such as Celebrate Recovery, or have connections to faith-based rehab centers. One such church is the Evangelical Free Church in Oelwein. You can reach them at 319-283-3101.
Adult and Teen Challenge, a nationwide faith-based residential recovery program with nearby centers in Colfax (Iowa), Rochester (Minnesota), and La Crosse, (Wisconsin), has 60 to 70 percent recovery rates from alcohol and drug addiction (measured by continued sobriety five years after treatment), compared to the three to 10 percent recovery rates of most non-faith-based recovery programs.
You can find more information about them at teenchallengeusa.org or 855-363-2334.