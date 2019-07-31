HAZLETON – As August 19 approaches, Otter Creek Animal Shelter will mark its one-year anniversary in the beautiful facility it calls home. Once you walk in the door, one thing is clear – the people who work and volunteer here, and the dogs and cats they care for, are family.
“It’s bittersweet to see the animals we take in and care for leave, but our goal is to place them with a good forever family,” said Val Gearhart, an Otter Creek staff member. “Each animal has a unique personality, and we try to match the right people with the right dog or cat.”
Currently, there are 17 cats available for adoption at Otter Creek. “We are full-up with cats right now of every age, size, color, attitude, coat, etc.,” Gearhart added. That number doesn’t include Sylvester, the black-and-white feline who is the shelter’s resident cat and basically has the run of the place.
Ronda Reid, chair of the Otter Creek board of directors, said, “Cat adoptions are more popular during the winter months, and dogs are adopted more in the spring and summer months.”
According to Reid, the shelter has taken in close to 200 animals since the doors opened. “About 175 have been adopted,” she said. Of that number, 62 or 63 are dogs. “There was no facility quite like this in Fayette and Buchanan counties before we opened,” Reid added.
Otter Creek will not accept feral cats or aggressive dogs.
No-Kill Shelter
The no-kill public shelter receives no public funding. Gifts like the recent $2,500 donation from Sedona Staffing Services make a tremendous difference to the shelter and the animals who dwell there temporarily. This donation was especially welcome because it didn’t come with strings attached regarding how it is to be used – it is up to the discretion of the board. For now, the money is in the bank. It may be used to pay for LP to heat the shelter this winter. Or, the funds may be put toward materials for a privacy fence that is being built by a local scout.
The 1,400-sq.-ft. facility focuses on cleanliness. Each animal gets clean linens at least once – and sometimes twice – a day. To prevent the introduction and spread of disease in the shelter, new dogs are placed in isolation rooms to be observed for five to seven days. Once an animal leaves the isolation lab, heavy-duty cleaning – at least 20 minutes for each unit – is required.
A veterinarian is present for animal intake to perform a thorough checkup and in-depth screening, and age-appropriate shots are administered. Any animal over the age of four months that hasn’t been spayed or neutered goes to the isolation unit the procedure is performed. All dogs are microchipped and checked for heartworm. Cats are tested for feline leukemia and other common diseases.
A groomer volunteers their time and services to make new animals look and feel their best.
Staff and Facility
Staff shifts at the animal shelter are short – 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. – and there’s always something to do. In addition to feeding and interacting with the animals and cleaning their individual enclosures, there’s lots of laundry and sweeping. And for the dogs, there’s giving them access to the fenced-in runs outside where they can burn off some energy and “do their business.”
The shelter is also a place for education. During the school year, Oelwein FFA students visit the facility almost every Thursday and the shelter’s veterinarian talks to them about animals and their care.
The shelter features a medical room where cat spaying and neutering procedures are performed. Dogs are spayed/neutered at the vet clinic. If an animal is adopted before it has been spayed or neutered, a $50 deposit is assessed to the new owners. The deposit will be returned when the animal has been “fixed.”
Although the application to adopt a pet from Otter Creek is rather long, interested parties can be pre-approved in just a day or two. The facility has “meet-and-greet” rooms where animals can interact with prospective families.
Community Response
“There has been an awesome community response to our needs. If we post anything on our Facebook page, people bring items by quickly,” said Reid. When asked what items are in the highest demand, she provided a list:
• Paper towels
• Toilet paper
• Laundry products
• Pet-strength, heavy-duty air fresheners
• Garbage bags
• HP 655 black printer cartridges
If you would like to make a contribution, fill out an adoption application, or learn more about the Otter Creek Animal Shelter, visit https://www.ottercreekanimalshelter.org.