INDEPENDENCE – With the 2019 Iowa marching band season in the books, the Independence Mustang Marching Band once again soared above its competition with this year’s show, “Rise.” The band secured their 29th consecutive Division I rating in the IHSMA State Marching Band contest, and brought home many other accolades.
Featuring the songs “Inferno” by Robert W. Smith, “Rise” by Katy Perry, and “Finale to the Firebird Suite” by Stravinsky, this year’s show did not disappoint when it came to showcasing the extraordinary talents, dedication, and discipline of our youth and the musical brilliance that encompasses our entire marching band staff.
Performing at the BOA regionals on September 28 in the UNI-Dome was one of the most memorable highlights of the season. They won the Class A championship and placed sixth out of 24 bands overall, among other awards.
On October 5, the Mustangs grabbed first place at the Five Seasons Marching Invitational in Cedar Rapids, along with awards for best drum majors, best winds, and best drumline. The following weekend, the band earned a Division I rating at the IHSMA State Marching Band contest. Later that evening in West Des Moines, the Mustangs took first place in their class at the Valleyfest Showdown. They wrapped up their Iowa competition season at the Waukee Marching Invitational with another first place finish.
The season concluded in Indianapolis at the Bands of America Grand Nationals.
Originally published on October 30.