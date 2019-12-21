INDEPENDENCE – Scott Deitrick Overmann, 41, of Independence, Iowa, was sentenced to serve a prison term of five years in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on December 17, 2019.
Overmann pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault strangulation causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of methamphetamine as a third/subsequent offense. Overmann must also pay various criminal surcharges and victim restitution as well as participate in the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program and substance abuse treatment. He must also submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling.