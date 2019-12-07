HAZLETON – Many times I have been asked, “Why can’t there be more programing for adults?” People bring kids outside to play in the parks. That is exactly what OWLS programing is trying to do for adults!
OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) started a year and a half ago with a hike at Guy Grover Timber. I thought that it would be fitting to feature some great photos from some of the events. The goal of the group is to get out into some areas that are not as well-known and have a better understanding of the beauty of Iowa.
Be sure to check out the offering of great OWLS events coming up this winter. December features trees in the winter. On Monday, December 16, at 10 a.m., OWLS will start indoors with a general winter tree ID session followed with a trip outdoors to put that knowledge in action! The location is Fontana Park, 1883 125th Street, rural Hazleton.
If you would like to get on the email list, please send me an email at mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us with your name, phone number, and address. You don’t want to miss out!