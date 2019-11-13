INDEPENDENCE – Airplanes from Wisconsin, Ankeny, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and all over Eastern Iowa flew in for the Second Annual Chili Fly-In at the Independence Municipal Airport on November 2.
“Many drove in from all over the area to enjoy airplane rides and chili,” said Jackie Sebetka of P&N Flight and Charter. “We gave rides to 45 to 50 riders. We had 125 to 150 people attend throughout the course of the event and we expect it to grow every year.
“This was a hugely successful event – it brings the community and other pilots out to the airport and gives people exposure to aviation,” she said. “We offer discounted airplane rides to give people and youth the opportunity to fly. The smiles it brings to the kids and grownups alike make it so fun!”
Kalin Serrano of Fayette had a big smile on his face after returning from his first airplane ride, thanks to pilot Tim Shaffer.
“He was super excited,” said Kalin’s mom Sandra Husted.
Among the highlights were spotting tractors helping with the harvest, going over the river, and seeing the fall colors.
“The cars looked like toys,” she said.
P&N Flight and Charter is now preparing to offer Christmas light air tours.
“Up to three passengers for $149, a 45-minute airplane ride where you can see Christmas light displays from the sky,” said Sebetka. “We would include the Vinton and Independence light displays. It is a unique new holiday tradition or gift idea.”
Sebetka said P&N also offers gift certificates and air tours year-around, but the Christmas light air tours are very popular as gifts. The Christmas light air tours will be offered November 30-December 20. For more information, contact Chris Bickel of P&N at chris.bickel@fly-iowa.com or 319-777-9488.