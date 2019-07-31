INDEPENDENCE – Committee members of the Buchanan County Community Foundation recently awarded $9,885 to the Independence Area Food Pantry to upgrade their heating and cooling system to meet requirements for food storage.
“The food pantry was in jeopardy of losing access to USDA foods because we are not in compliance for room temperature of shelf-stable foods. This project will upgrade our cooling and heating system to meet USDA requirements and ensure our ability to provide service to our clients,” said Kate Hemingway, director at the Independence Area Food Pantry.
“The food pantry is a reliable resource for any county resident facing food insecurity from economic distress. About 900 people use it monthly,” Hemingway added.
The Buchanan County Community Foundation connects donors, non-profit organizations, professional advisors, community leaders, and other partners to inspire charitable giving and improve the quality of life in communities across the state.