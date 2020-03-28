COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT- As of March 23, 2020
In response to updated recommendations from the CDC, the Governor’s recent announcement and out of an abundance of caution, the City is announcing the following:
- All Independence Parks & Recreation programs running currently are CANCELLED until further notice
- All rentals at the Falcon Civic Center & River’sEDGE are CANCELLED through 3/31/2020
- The Falcon Civic Center & River’sEDGE will be CLOSED to the public, including members (key fobs as well) through 3/31/2020
- Please use green spaces (avoid large groups and sharing equipment), we are NOT recommending the use of any playground equipment in any of the parks
These closings will be evaluated weekly and we will publicize any changes via websites and social media
City Staff at all locations will be available via the published phone
numbers to assist you Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 & River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525
Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the City’s COVID-19 webpage. Updates will continue via the City’s social media outlets & website. http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus
FOR YOUR INFORMATION… COVID-19
We continue to work towards making the necessary decisions concerning IPRD Summer Ball Leagues, Independence Aquatic Center, Summer Employment Opportunities, River’sEDGE Travel Teams, and Parks & Recreation Facilities. We ask that you continue to be patient, understanding, and cooperative as we work to the guidelines set forth by the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19. We will keep you posted as adjustments and decisions are made. Thank you & we look forward to seeing you all again. STAY SAFE, STAY HEALTHY, STAY HOME!!!!
Independence Aquatic Center hiring Certified Lifeguards for the 2020 Summer Season
ARE YOU WHISTLE WORTHY?? Would YOU like to become a CERTIFIED LIFEGUARD?? Due to COVID-19, certification classes across Iowa have been cancelled. As updated information is determined and we learn of those changes, we will post updates on social media. Thank you in advance for your understanding.
River’sEDGE CLOSED through March 31st
Due to COVID-19, River’sEDGE is CLOSED to the public (includes members and key fobs).
- Once we re-open… River’sEDGE
- 24-Hour Access
- US
- TIME
- WORKS
- YOU!!! Call 319-332-1525 for details, to reserve a cage or stop in and see what we have to offer you in the way of baseball, softball, golf, cornhole and more!! River’sEDGE Staffed Hours: Monday- Friday 3:30-9pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am- 5pm.
Registration for IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES Registration Deadlines to be adjusted
Due to COVID-19, we will make needed adjustments to IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES Deadlines and start dates. Information will be available once it is determined and will be communicated through social media outlets. Informational fliers about the IPRD Summer Baseball & Softball Leagues (T-Ball: 4 yr olds by 4/15/2020 or entering Kindergarten (2020-21), Girls & Boys Coach-Pitch: currently in Kindergarten or 1st grade (2019-20), Boys & Girls Minors: currently in 2nd or 3rd grade (2019-20), Girls & Boys Majors: currently in 4th, 5th or 6th grade (2019-20)) are available at the Falcon Civic Center, in the 2020 IPRD Activity Guide, and on the Independence Parks & Recreation Department Facebook Page. Information also available online at www.independenceia.org
SPONSORS NEEDED for 2020 IPRD Summer Ball League
Approximately 500 children typically participate in the IPRD Summer Ball Leagues each summer. We typically have 40+ Teams each season that are in need of sponsors. The cost of becoming a Little League Sponsor is $125. Forms are available via email @ angieiprd@indytel.com. If you have a business and would like to sponsor/ advertise your business through our IPRD Programs & Facilities, please contact Bob @ 319-334-6711.
Falcon Civic Center CLOSED through March 31st- ANTICIPATED HOURS April- May
FCC ANTICIPATED Hours in April- May are as follows: Monday- Thursday 5am- 9pm, Friday 5am- 8pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday CLOSED. One Year/ 6 Month/ 3 Month Memberships available, contact Falcon Civic Center Staff at 319-334-6711 for details
Boot Camp/ Aerobics & Strength & Cardio Classes CANCELLED through March 31, 2020
Fitness Instructor, Janet Buls, also offers Aerobics/ Strength & Cardio on M-W-F at 5:45am throughout the year at the Falcon Civic Center. All fitness levels are welcome. Call 319-334-6711 for prices and what to expect. All ability levels are welcome. We do encourage you to check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise program.
Independence Aquatic Center Swimming Registration TBD due to COVID-19
Independence 7th Grade Softball: Registration Deadline May 1st
In conjunction with the Independence Community School District, girls currently in 7th grade (2019-2020 school year) are eligible to play travel softball in the WaMac Conference. Games played through June & typically weekday mornings with home games played at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex. Cost is $100 per girl. Register at the Falcon Civic Center by May 1st.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO opened to ALL ages at River’sEDGE
Classes are offered at River’sEDGE on Mondays & Thursdays from 4:45-6pm. Please contact Master Tim @ 319-361-3190 or visit his Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/Mains-Peak Performance-Of-Indepe…/… for all the information including cost and deals for families. You may also call River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 for details on TaeKwonDo.
RV PARK CAMPGROUND Call Bob @ 319-334-6711