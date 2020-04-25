COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT — As of 4/17/2020 — Continuous Changes are being made to deal with COVID-19.
Per the City of Independence: With the Governor’s expanded declaration for Region 6 which includes Buchanan County, the following modifications to the City of Independence services will be necessitated:
- City Hall: Closed to the public beginning April 17- 30. One staff person each day allowed in the building and will check mail, voicemail, etc. There are A/P, Payroll, financial reporting that will be completed based on days assigned to each person. All voice messages will be directed to appropriate staff who will have access through email to their voicemail messages. Mail will be available by calling city hall and coordinating a time to pick up mail.
- Parks Department: We will begin having staff start work at different locations
- All other Departments: Continue to operate as they are currently. PD, Water, Sewer are all working alternating shifts. Library is closed and most staff are working from home or as assigned by the Director. Streets is operating outside and following all social distancing protocols including each driving their own vehicle and sanitizing twice daily.
Please call334-2780 and leave a message. We will respond as quickly as possible. On behalf of all City staff and elected officials, we appreciate your patience and understanding during these difficult times.
In response to updated recommendations from the CDC, the Governor’s recent announcement and out of an abundance of caution, the City is announcing the following:
- All Independence Parks & Recreation programs running currently are CANCELED until further notice
- NOTE: We are still accepting registrations and business sponsors for IPRD Little League (Visit www.independenceia.org & hard copies available in the front vestibule of River’sEDGE (social distancingprecautions are in place)- NOTE: Full refunds will be given IF the season is canceled due to COVID-19)
- All rentals at the Falcon Civic Center & River’sEDGE are CANCELED through 4/30/2020
- The following are open with social distancing in mind: Walking Trails (no groups), Baseball/ Softball Complex (no groups), All Parks Green Spaces (no groups), Basketball Courts (no groups), Bark Park (no groups), Triangle Park Pond (fishing), Boat access
- The following Parks & Recreation facilities/ amenities are CLOSED to the public through April 30, 2020: Falcon Civic Center, River’sEDGE, Skate Park, City playgrounds and swings, portable restrooms
- Per the Governors Proclamation of Disaster Emergency: Section 1: Closures until April 30
H. Skate Park is closed
I. All public outdoor or indoor playgrounds are closed
J. Campgrounds: All public and private campgrounds shall be closed to temporary recreational use. This order shall not prohibit the use of a campground by a long-term or permanent tenant who resides at the campground. All cabins and yurts in state parks shall also be closed to temporary residents.
We will not take weekend campers or pass through campers. Just seasonal and monthly campers. The playground and shower/bath house are CLOSED. All out of state campers are to self-quarantine for 14 days. No group fires.
Thank you for your patience to this ever-changing situation!
- Swimming Registration will NOT begin until at least 5/1/2020.
- A PDF version of the IPRD Summer Ball Registration Form is NOW available at www.independenceia.org Click on IPRD Summer Ball Additional Info… You will need to print that form, fill it out completely and mail it with payment to Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644. REMINDER: When registering, the grade is the grade your child was in this 2019-2020 school year. If you have any questions, please feel free to call 319-334-6711
These closings will be evaluated weekly and we will publicize any changes via websites and social media
City Staff at all locations will be available via the published phone numbers to assist you Falcon Civic Center @
319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 & River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525
Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the City’s COVID-19 webpage. Updates will continue via the City’s social media outlets & website. http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus
FOR YOUR INFORMATION… COVID-19
We continue to work towards making the necessary decisions concerning IPRD Summer Ball Leagues, Independence Aquatic Center, Summer Employment Opportunities, River’sEDGE Travel Teams, and Parks & Recreation Facilities. We ask that you continue to be patient, understanding, and cooperative as we work to the guidelines set forth by the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19. We will keep you posted as adjustments and decisions are made. Thank you & we look forward to seeing you all again. STAY SAFE, STAY HEALTHY, STAY HOME!!!!
Registration for IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES- Registration Deadlines will be adjusted
It is our HOPE that we will be able to run our IPRD Summer Ball Leagues as they have not been canceled YET…
Due to COVID-19, we will make needed adjustments to IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES Deadlines and start dates.
A PDF version of the IPRD Summer Ball Registration Form is available at www.independenceia.org Under News & Announcements- Click on IPRD Summer Ball then scroll down and click on Additional Info… You will need to print that form, fill it out completely and mail it with payment to Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.
If you are unable to access the website or a printer, we have opened the front vestibule of River’sEDGE and placed hard copies of the Registration Form, Team Sponsor Form, and Employment Application. These are available for you to take and mail back or fill out, attach payment and drop in the mail slot located inside the vestibule of River’sEDGE. Social distancing precautions including a hand washing station are in place inside the vestibule. Please be safe and practice social distancing.
IPRD Summer Ball Fees are as follows:
$30 — T-Ball (4 years old by 4/15/20 & those entering Kindergarten 2020-21 school year)
$35 — Girls Coach-Pitch (current Kindergarten & 1st grade girls)
$35 — Boys Coach-Pitch (current Kindergarten & 1st grade boys)
$42 — Girls Minors (current 2nd & 3rd grade girls)
$42 — Boys Minors (current 2nd & 3rd grade boys)
$50- Girls Majors (current 4th, 5th & 6th grade girls)
$50 — Boys Majors (current 4th, 5th, & 6th grade boys)
REMINDER: When registering, the grade is the grade your child is in this 2019-2020 school year.
If you have any questions, please feel free to call 319-334-6711
SPONSORS NEEDED for 2020 IPRD Summer Ball Leagues
Approximately 500 children typically participate in the IPRD Summer Ball Leagues each summer. We typically have 40+ Teams each season that are in need of sponsors. The cost of becoming a Little League Sponsor is $125. Forms are available via email @ angieiprd@indytel.com, or in hard copy in the front vestibule of River’sEDGE. If you have a business and would like to sponsor/ advertise your business through our IPRD Programs & Facilities, please contact Bob @ 319-334-6711.
Independence Aquatic Center hiring Certified Lifeguards for the 2020 Summer Season
ARE YOU WHISTLE WORTHY?? Would YOU like to become a CERTIFIED LIFEGUARD?? Due to COVID-19, certification classes across Iowa have been cancelled. As updated information is determined and we learn of those changes, hopefully around May 1, we will post updates on social media. Thank you in advance for your understanding.
River’sEDGE CLOSED through April 30
Due to COVID-19, River’sEDGE is CLOSED to the public (includes members and key fobs).
- Once we re-open… River’sEDGE
- 24-Hour Access
- US
- TIME
- WORKS
- YOU!!! Call 319-332-1525 for details, to reserve a cage or stop in and see what we have to offer you in the way of baseball, softball, golf, cornhole and more!! River’sEDGE Staffed Hours: Monday- Friday 3:30-9pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am- 5pm.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Falcon Civic Center CLOSED through April 30 — ANTICIPATED HOURS May {/span}
FCC ANTICIPATED Hours in May are as follows: Monday- Thursday 5 am- 9 pm, Friday 5 am- 8 pm, Saturday 10 am-4 pm and Sunday CLOSED. One Year/ 6 Month/ 3 Month Memberships available, contact Falcon Civic Center Staff at 319-334-6711 for details. Hopefully we will see you all soon!!!!
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Aerobics & Strength & Cardio Classes CANCELED through April 30{sup}th{/sup}, 2020{/span}
Fitness Instructor, Janet Buls, also offers Aerobics/ Strength & Cardio on M-W-F at 5:45 am throughout the year at the Falcon Civic Center. All fitness levels are welcome. Call 319-334-6711 for prices and what to expect. All ability levels are welcome. We do encourage you to check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise program.
{p align=”center”}Independence Aquatic Center Swimming Registration… Due to COVID-19, we will NOT accept Swimming Registrations before May 1
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”} {/span}
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Independence 7th Grade Softball: Due to COVID-19, decisions school summer sports will be made by June 1{/span}
In conjunction with the Independence Community School District, girls currently in 7th grade (2019-2020 school year) are eligible to play travel softball in the WaMaC Conference. Games played through June & typically weekday mornings with home games played at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex. Cost is $100 per girl. Register at the Falcon Civic Center.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO open to ALL ages at River’sEDGE{/span}
Classes are offered at River’sEDGE on Mondays & Thursdays from 4:45-6pm. Please contact Master Tim @ 319-361-3190 or visit his Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/Mains-Peak Performance-Of-Indepe…/… for all the information including cost and deals for families. You may also call River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 for details on TaeKwonDo.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}RV PARK CAMPGROUND… Call the Campground Hosts: Ray or Kathie @ 319-440-0472{/span}
Campgrounds: All public and private campgrounds shall be closed to temporary recreational use. This order shall not prohibit the use of a campground by a long-term or permanent tenant who resides at the campground. All cabins and yurts in state parks shall also be closed to temporary residents. We will not take weekend campers or pass through campers. Just seasonal and monthly campers. The playground and shower/bath house are CLOSED. All out of state campers are to self-quarantine for 14 days. No group fires.