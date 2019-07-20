On the morning of July 7, as I loaded my truck with stuff I needed for the ecumenical service at Veterans Park, I grabbed a few old ice cream pails. We like ice cream at my house, so there is a stack of them on the shelf. You just never know when you are going to need an empty ice cream bucket to throw stuff in.
These particular buckets are nothing special. They’re the square ones. They might have held vanilla or chocolate or mint or some other flavor. Some had covers; some didn’t. It didn’t matter, I just needed some buckets.
Those buckets played a very important role for that service. Two roles actually. We used them to hold the communion cups as we passed them out and we used them to collect the offering (by the way, we collected more than $2,000 for One Another – thank you!).
What would happen, I wonder, if we decided to do that in church on Sunday – to replace our communion trays and offering plates with repurposed household trash?
I think it’s fairly safe to say that there would be some questions:
• “What happened to our polished silver communion set that my great-grandmother donated to the church in memory of her brother who died in WWI?”
• “Where are the wooden offering plates that were made from the tree that stood on the place where the new church was built?”
• “Which committee authorized this heresy?”
• “Are we broke? Did the pastor have to sell the silver to raise some money?”
• “Were these ice cream buckets properly sanitized?”
I know, those questions are a little silly and perhaps exaggerated, but they are not far from the truth. And the truth is some people would be upset or offended by the use of old ice cream buckets in the sanctuary. Others might be happy to see that the church is recycling or repurposing old stuff. Do you think God would be offended?
To be “holy” or “sanctified” is to only to be set aside for a purpose – usually for God. It doesn’t mean that something has to be shiny and new. It doesn’t mean that something has to be perfect.
We are all no better or no worse than an old ice cream bucket. We have been used and we get dirty. We are washed in our baptism. We get filled and we get emptied and God fills us up again. And again.
None of us are not without our wear-and-tear, our stains, or our dents, but God continues to find ways to use us. You have a purpose and so does that person you don’t like so much. We don’t have to be perfect, just available.
I think it’s time for some ice cream. I need some more buckets.