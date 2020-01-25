Did you hear the one about a young boy who calls his dad at work one day and asks him, “Can you help me when you get home?”
“Sure,” he replies. “What’s the problem?”
“Well, I started a really hard puzzle and I can’t even find the edge pieces like you showed me.”
“Look on the box,” he said. “There’s always a picture of what the puzzle is.”
“It’s a big rooster,” the young boy said.
When the dad arrived at home, he starts laughing and has to tell his young son, “Okay, put the cornflakes back in the box.”
In this case, the dad rightfully instructed his mistaken son to put the cornflakes back in the box. I wonder how often people fail to achieve their potential because those around them keep telling them to get back in the box?
Keith Johnson, in his book The Confidence Makeover, shares the story of Gunder Burkeland, who at the age of two contracted polio. His legs shriveled up and would not work. His parents would put him in a wooden box. Living in Norway, his parents would tie a rope onto the box and pull him around in the box.
In the winter time they put ski runners on the box, and in summer they replaced the ski runners with wheels. Gunder grew up hearing such things as, “You will never walk. You will never do anything or have anything. You will never amount to much. You will not live long.”
After his seventh birthday, Gunder’s parents put him before a mirror, with the intention of showing him how helpless and hopeless his situation was. He looked into the mirror that day and say a new picture of himself. He did not see himself trapped in that old, ugly box. He saw himself standing up like every normal kid. He kept saying to himself, “I’m getting out of this box. I’m getting out of this!”
Gunder would rock back and forth until he tipped the box over. Every now and then his parents would come in and scold him and spank him. They would say, “Get back in that box.” But as soon as they left, he would rock back and forth again, and he would get out of the box. He began to crawl and soon began to walk, doing what people said he could never do.
After outliving all of his relatives and becoming a wealthy man, he stated, “I realized that I did not have to stay in the box. My mission in life is to tell people, “You don’t have to stay in the box either. You can get out. You can become what you see in your spirit, and in your dream. And you can obtain, you can abound in this life. You can get out of the box. You don’t have to be surrounded by adversity of circumstances. You can get out of the box!”
Jesus said something along these lines in Matthew 19:26 when He said, “…with God all things are possible.”
At the start of this new year and decade, let me ask you a question. What box do you need to get out of? What dream do you need to pursue? What lies do you need to quit listening to that have held you back?
Like Gunder, it’s time for you to begin to get out of the box.