Greetings!
I remember, while growing up in Minnesota, I had a few friends who had been born on Leap Day. Being as Leap Day only comes but once every four years, they would often have to celebrate their birthday on February 28 or March 1. I remember during our school years that my friends would comment on how they often times felt left out, and looked over. “Passed by,” is how my friends would describe the way that they felt due to the day that they were born on.
I would hear those comments, “You only age a little bit compared to the rest of the world!” Or, “Wow, you can pick which day you want your birthday to be on, before or after.” That never satisfied me, and I wonder if it satisfied my friends.
Imagine, what if this were you? How would you feel? Without a day to claim as your own? Would you feel a bit weak, left behind, and lonely, too?
Well, not my friends of faith, and especially as we are entering into this season of lent. Joshua 1:5 says, “No one will be able to stand up against you during your lifetime. I will be with you in the same way I was with Moses. I WON’T DESERT YOU OR LEAVE YOU. Be brave and strong, because you are the one who will help this people take possession of the land, which I pledged to give to their ancestors.” (CEB)
It doesn’t matter what our birth date is. It doesn’t matter if it is Leap Day or if it is Leap Year. God does not ever look over any one of us, nor does God abandon us. God’s grace is so amazing, and it is free without cost for you and me. God is ever present with each and every one of us, all of the days of our lives, every second, every minute. Every single day of our lives, every single hour of our lives. We are never ever alone. This is trustworthy and true!
This Lenten Season of Ash and Darkness, I encourage all of you to be brave, and to be strong. Look to the light, and BE the light in someone else’s darkness! Help to light the way. Walk with someone, talk with someone. Remind someone else that you come across that they too are never alone!
Remember every day that you will never ever walk alone. God loves YOU! He created you!
Until next time, may God keep you happy, healthy, and safe. Blessings!