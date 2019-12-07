God sure has an odd way to bring the Savior into the world. He always has, especially when it came to the birth of Christ. Instead of having Jesus ride into town on a tall white horse or descend to earth riding upon a rainbow-encircled cloud, God the Father chose to use a young girl named Mary.
You may remember women were not given privileges in society like they do today. No voice, no vote, and very little status in the eyes of the people. Yet God sent an angel to Mary to explain what sounded like an impossible plan. The Holy Spirit would overshadow Mary and a child would begin to grow inside of her. Naturally, Mary questioned how this would happen. God’s answer: Supernaturally.
Even after such a grand plan and reassurances from God, Mary had to make a choice. Would she allow God to use her to bring the Savior into the world? Think of how this would change her entire life. Her reputation was on the line. Her upcoming marriage with Joseph would be in doubt. Her pursuit for her life’s dreams would be irreversibly altered. How did she respond?
In Luke 1:38, we read of Mary telling the angel, “I am the Lord’s servant…may your word to me be fulfilled.”
In short, she said, “Yes!” She did not hesitate in fear or horror. She said, “Yes!” The tide of human history changed on that one answer.
Because Mary said “yes,” Jesus came into the world to save it. Because of her “yes,” the doors of Heaven are opened to us. Because of her “yes,” we can be forgiven. Because of her “yes,” we can be restored into a relationship with God!
While these and many more blessings are ours because Mary said “yes” to God, we have a choice to make as well. As I stated earlier, “God sure has an odd way to bring the Savior into the world.” He comes to you and me and asks us if we would be willing to bring Jesus into our world. Are we willing to put our reputation on the line by sharing Christ with a friend? Are we willing to risk upcoming plans and hopes and dreams in order for others to know Jesus? How is God asking you and me to bring Christ into our world? Are we courageous enough to say “yes” to Christ this Christmas? Imagine the blessings that we can release into the world if we, like Mary, will say “yes” to Jesus.
Perhaps for you though, the “yes” is even more personal than all of that. It is a “yes” to become a child of God, to be forgiven, to begin a relationship with the One born in a manger. As Jesus knocks on the door of your heart this Christmas, will you say “yes” and invite Him in?