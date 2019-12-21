Nativity scenes are everywhere this time of year. You might find them outside churches or houses. Or maybe in store windows, and almost always inside a church. Or you could come to my house and see a couple dozen, some of them are really neat and all of them have some special meaning attached to them.
But why a nativity scene? Because they are a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas – the birth of Christ. St. Francis of Assisi is credited with creating the first nativity scene for that very reason. Apparently, even 800 years ago, materialism was an issue the church had to deal with.
Hints of the real meaning of Christmas are all over the place, from the tops of our Christmas trees (the Star of Bethlehem or an angel proclaiming the Good News to the shepherds) to the candy canes that remind us of the shepherds tending their flocks by night.
But maybe my favorite reminder of the true meaning of Christmas came in 1965 through the animated Christmas special “It’s Christmas Charlie Brown.” In frustration, Charlie Brown shouts, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” Of course, Linus knows.
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
Of course, Linus knows. And so do you. You need look no further than Luke 2:8-14.
When you look at a nativity scene, remember that all those figures played a part in that first Christmas. Remember the presence of the shepherds and the presents of the Wise Men. Remember the angels and the star. Remember Joseph and Mary.
And remember the Christ child. That’s what Christmas is all about.
Merry Christmas!