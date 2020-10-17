We are finally less than three weeks away from Election Day. This election cycle seems like it has taken forever; there has been so much hatred, anger, and divisiveness. It’s almost like a child waiting for Christmas except that when the day finally arrives, the child receives the gift of a toy and we receive the gift of the end of a campaign season.
So, I’m curious. Are you automatically voting for the party you’ve always voted for? Have you considered party platforms? How about the candidates’ character? What specifically draws to you the candidates you will vote for? Are you voting for someone or against the other candidate?
I think those are valid questions for every voter to ask themselves.
Or, have you been swayed by the negative ads? Do you like the negativity of political ads? How do you determine what is truth in political advertising?
I admit that I have been sucked into all the garbage that’s being passed off as politics this past year, and that I understand how we are all confused about the truth (or alternative facts) that have been presented to us. So, if you haven’t decided yet (or voted yet), how will you make up your mind?
As a pastor, let me offer you some words of caution about how you use scripture to help make a decision or to influence someone else’s decision. Romans 13:1 says, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.”
Psalm 109:8 says, “May his days be few; may another take his office!”
Both are scriptural, but to understand them both together, you would have to read 1 Samuel 15 through 2 Samuel 1. It isn’t as simple as just throwing a verse out there to argue for you. Just ask King David, who lived in (and wrote part of) this scriptural paradox.
There is one verse, however, that I would strongly suggest we all keep in our hearts and minds, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” (Phil 4:6).
What is your prayer for these last few weeks leading up to the election? Is your heart and mind open to God’s leading?
Here is my prayer:
“We pray for peace, a peace that begins and ends with you, O Lord. Fill our hearts to overflowing, so that one day soon, that peace may overtake this world.”
And all God’s people said…
Amen!