“The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season! Now, please don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason. But I think that the most likely reason of all may have been that his heart was two sizes too small.”
Folks who know me are aware that I can become a little like the Grinch at Christmas. Okay, a lot like the Grinch. It just isn’t my favorite holiday. I love Thanksgiving. Food, family, and football. Nice. Christmas, for me, is busy and stressful.
“Then he growled, with his Grinch fingers drumming, I must find some way to stop Christmas from coming!”
We say Jesus is the reason for the season, but I think Jesus is hard to find in most of our Christmas plans and celebrations. It’s totally commercialized. I was working on a sermon and googled “heavenly peace.” One of the places it took me was to a mattress manufacturer. Retailers count on Christmas to finish the year in the black. If you don’t think it’s out of control, try suggesting to your family that we not exchange gifts or put up lights and a tree this year.
“Every Who down in Whoville, the tall and the small, was singing! Without any presents at all!”
A friend of mine posted this on Facebook. “You are not obligated to continue holiday traditions that leave you broke, overwhelmed, or tired.” Have you ever thought, “I’m spending way too much this Christmas”? Have you ever felt totally stressed in December with all the stuff going on? Do you experience dips in your energy levels at this time of year? I have to answer “yes” to all three of these things. So, can I just check out and see everyone in January?
“Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas...perhaps...means a little bit more!”
We can get so lost at this time of year. It is with our hearts that we discover what Christmas is meant to be. It’s not about going broke, it’s about discovering the richness of God’s love for us. It’s not about becoming overwhelmed, it’s about the freedom from guilt and pain our Savior brings. It’s not about running out of energy, it’s about mounting up with wings like eagles as we share the good news that God is with us. Now, just look at the Who. Christmas is not about you.
“Well, in Whoville they say – that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day.”
Christmas does mean a little bit more than you and I think. At the end of a very busy and stressful first Christmas, “Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.” The true meaning of Christmas is found in your heart as you value all that God has done and ponder the miracle that is your life. What grows your heart? Take a lesson from the Grinch. Nothing grows your heart like generosity with others.
“So he brought back the toys and the food for the feast. And he, himself, the Grinch, carved the roast beast.”
From your generous heart flows all that makes Christmas a blessing to you and to others! Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night. (Ah, but that’s a different Christmas story.)