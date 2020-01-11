Someone who brought joy and love into my life is gone. Someone who has been a part of my days on earth no longer walks the earth with me. Life is not the same. Not because she is gone. But because of how she touched my life while she was here.
Marcia arrived in her eternal home last Sunday evening. She was a beautiful soul. Her love and compassion were palpable whenever she was present. She did not know a stranger. Her many, many friends are a testimony to her character. She loved others and they loved her.
Marcia could often be found at the Okoboji Grill enjoying Miller Lite and the company of people, both friends and strangers. No one got in or out of her presence without a hug and a “I love you.” She would drink and curse like a sailor. Or, more to the point, like a fisherman.
When Jesus walked the earth he assembled a group of followers. Fishermen. Peter and Andrew. James and John. Hardworking and hard-living people. While they were working, Jesus approached them and said, “Follow me.” They left their nets, and the rest is history.
Jesus has been inviting people who are a little rough around the edges to follow him from the beginning. Real people. Far from perfect. Jesus teaches his followers many things about God and living life. But in all his teachings, he came up with only one thing that would come to characterize someone as his follower.
In John 13, Jesus says, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples.…” Of all the things Jesus taught, of all the things he could have lifted up, this is the one thing. The “this” of being a follower of Jesus is “if you love one another.” Nothing about church attendance or giving. Nothing about not drinking or swearing. No rules to follow. Simply this. Love one another.
Marcia would periodically do kids’ sermons for our worship service. She would often have a crazy hat on, and she always had the children’s attention. While each kids’ sermon was different, her message to the children never wavered. The point every time was this: love one another. And what she encouraged the kids to do she practiced herself.
Loving one another. From her hugs to her generosity. She was a friend you could always count on. She touched so many lives with how she did the “this” of following Jesus. Friend or stranger. You felt the love she shared so amazingly and naturally.
My life, and the life of more people than I can count, will not be the same. Not because she is gone. But because of how she lived and did the “this” with us. And friends, that’s the gift a person like Marcia leaves us with. She lived the “this” of following Jesus and having given us that gift we honor her by sharing it with others.
How are you doing with the “this” of following Jesus? At the end of your days, it won’t be about all the stuff you’ve accumulated, all the accomplishments you have, or the power and prestige you received. When folks gather for your funeral, you want them to talk about the “this”: how you loved others. Then people will miss you, not because you are gone, but because of how you touched their lives. And Jesus will smile and say, “Well-done, good and faithful servant.”