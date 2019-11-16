OK. It’s the middle of November and I’m already sick of winter. When I was a kid growing up in Wisconsin, I loved winter. I loved all the snow. I loved building snow forts and snowmen and having snowball fights. I could play outside all day; I didn’t really care what the temperature was. Now that I’m older, yeah, not so much.
Fall 2019 lasted something like 2 days. There was no Indian summer. There were a few beautiful, cool fall days when the leaves gently fell. This fall must have fallen and couldn’t get up.
To make matters worse, there is snow on the ground. Apparently, this fall is about falling snow and falling temperatures instead of falling leaves. Apparently, when there is snow on the ground, you can turn on your Christmas lights. Apparently, Thanksgiving has been cancelled.
Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – snow, Christmas lights, Christmas catalogs (they’re still a thing), and pre-Black Friday Christmas sales. But that’s what Christmas looks like now.
On that first Christmas, more than 2,000 years ago, it looked much different. I think most of us know that Jesus wasn’t born on December 25. He was probably born in the spring, that’s when the shepherds would have been watching their flocks by night. There wasn’t snow on the ground either, the average temperature in that part of the world at that time of year is in the 60s. There weren’t Christmas trees or Christmas lights or gingerbread men or fruitcake. Christmas was much different than what we make to be now.
So, what would a Biblical Christmas look like now? I don’t think the day on which we celebrate it really matters. We don’t know Jesus’ actual birth date, and I’m pretty sure Jesus isn’t upset by us celebrating on the wrong day. It would be a day of peace and a day of family. It would be a day of gift giving (which is totally different than gift getting). It would be a day of generosity. It would be a day of new-found hope and abundant joy. It would be a day for giving thanks and worshipping God.
In fact, it wouldn’t have to be a day set aside for this purpose, it could be any day or every day. Christmas should be more than a day or a season, it should be a lifestyle. Make every day Merry. Make every day Christmas. Celebrate the gift of God’s son and salvation.
Happy Thanksgiving!