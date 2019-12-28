Did you hear the one about the college student who returned home for Christmas break and noticed a list of goals on the refrigerator? The dad had listed things like lose weight, help my wife more, watch less TV. The student then added, “Send your college student money every month.” Later that day, the college student’s younger sibling wrote on the list, “Buy the youngest member of the family a car.” Toward the end of the week, the dad had added another goal to the list. “Wean kids.”
At the beginning of a new year, many people create a list of new year’s resolutions. Statistics and my own experience, maybe your experience too, consistently reveal that the vast majority of these resolutions fail to be achieved and are discarded within a month.
One secret I have discovered in achieving goals is to simply write them down. I read a study years ago that stated you are 50 times more likely to achieve your goal if you simply write it down. God understood this principle long before any studies were done. He told Habakkuk to “Write this vision.” (Habakkuk 2:2)
Have you heard the story of John Goddard? He is most famous for his amazing “Life List.” He said, “When I was 15, all the adults I knew seemed to complain, ‘Oh, if only I’d done this or that when I was younger.’ They had let life slip by them. I was sure that if I planned for it, I could have a life of excitement and fun and knowledge.” At the age of 15, he listed 127 goals he wished to experience or achieve in his lifetime.
His list included things like learn to fly an airplane, ride a horse in the Rose Bowl parade, type 50 words a minute, explore the Nile River. John didn’t accomplish everything on his list before he died. But he accomplished well over 100 of the items on his list.
So, I started my list. The first year, the list was not too long – maybe 10 items. Toward the end of the year, I pull out my list and checked off the items that were accomplished. Then I start a new list for the new year.
I have been practicing this simple exercise each year for decades now. My list has grown over the years. This year, my list contained around 65 items. Some items on the list, even though completed, get put back on the list for the next year. For instance, item 20 on my list is I want to live accident- and injury-free this year.
I have broken my list down into categories. I have categories for my spiritual life, personal goals (of which number 20 above is an example), marriage/family goals, personal growth goals, financial goals, giving goals, and career goals.
Some years, items on my list don’t get completed. I simply add them to the list for the next year. I find it a great exercise to review the year and prepare for the next. So, I leave you with this simple challenge – write it down.