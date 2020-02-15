While Easter is still a couple of months away (April 12), Ash Wednesday and Lent are coming up fast.
Also coming up fast are the questions from the young ones about Ash Wednesday, Lent, and Holy Week. So I thought I’d take a few minutes to give some brief answers to the questions I get every year.
What is Ash Wednesday?
Ash Wednesday is a holy day celebrated by mainline denominations on the first day of Lent (February 26 this year). During a special worship service, ashes, traditionally the burnt palm branches from last year’s Palm Sunday (the Sunday before Easter), are used to make the sign of the cross on the foreheads of worshippers. The ashes remind us of our sinfulness and our need to repent. The words, “Remember that you came from dust and to dust you will return” are spoken as the ashes are given.
What is Lent?
Lent is the time before Easter in which Christians prepare themselves for the miracle of Easter and all that Christ accomplished on the cross. Lent is observed for 40 days, from Ash Wednesday to Holy Saturday (the Saturday before Easter). If you would count those days, you would come up with 46 days. That is because Sundays during Lent don’t count as Lent, they are considered Little Easters. Lent is a time for prayer, fasting, or other rituals of sacrifice in remembrance of what Christ gave for us on the cross.
What is Holy Week?
Holy Week starts on Palm (or Passion) Sunday (the Sunday before Easter). It includes Maundy Thursday (the day of the Last Supper and Jesus’ arrest), Good Friday (the day Jesus was tried and hung on a cross), Holy Saturday (the day Jesus was in the tomb), and Easter. Different denominations observe different customs for these days.
What is Easter?
Easter is the holy day Christians celebrate as the day Jesus emerged from the tomb. For many Christians, this is the highest and holiest of all days. Some churches celebrate with a sunrise service. The date Easter is celebrated is different every year – it is the first Sunday after the first full moon after the first day of spring (really!).
The Buchanan County Ministerial Association will continue the tradition of Lenten lunches on Thursdays during Lent. They start at noon and last no more than an hour. This year’s schedule is as follows:
- March 5 – St. John
- March 12 – First Presbyterian
- March 19 – Immanuel Lutheran
- March 26 – First United Methodist
- April 2 – St. John w/Sue Ann Raymond
It is my prayer that this upcoming season of Lent serves all of you as a blessing of hope and humility through your faith in Christ Jesus.