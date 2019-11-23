Did you hear the one about the football team that was just finishing practice when a huge turkey came strutting onto the field? The turkey walked up to the coach and asked for a tryout.
Everyone was amazed as the turkey caught pass after pass and ran through the defensive line with ease. The coach was so excited about this new prospect, he said to the turkey, “Sign up for the season, and I’ll see to it you get a huge bonus.”
“Forget the bonus,” the turkey replied, “All I want to know is, does the season go past Thanksgiving Day?”
This turkey understood that if he made it past Thanksgiving, he would be thankful FOR not being the main course on someone’s Thanksgiving table. As we celebrate Thanksgiving this year in a very partisan, divided America, each one of us has much we can be thankful FOR. I believe if we all stopped and focused more on what we are thankful FOR, we would realize there is much more that unites us than divides us.
While we have much to be thankful FOR, not everything that happens in life is the will of God and something we are to be thankful FOR. What may surprise many, is that the Bible doesn’t tell us to be thankful FOR everything. I Thessalonians 5:18 tells us “…IN everything give thanks for this is the will of God.” The reason for this is simple, everything that happens to us in life is not always the will of God.
A classic example illustrating this, is found in the life of the Apostle Paul. In Acts 27, he is traveling by ship. In those days, sailing became dangerous during the winter months. On this journey, a storm blew the ship for many days and all hope of living through this was lost. Finally, the ship ran aground near an island. The waves kept beating on the ship until it was torn apart. The passengers and crew abandoned ship; eventually, they all made it to the safety of the island.
Those on board that ship could be thankful FOR surviving the storm. But God didn’t expect them, or us today, to be thankful FOR the storm since He was not the one who caused it. Giving God thanks FOR the storms of life is simply wrong. Why? He’s not the one causing them.
For example, if I gave you a present for your birthday, you wouldn’t write a thank you note to your mom for it. That would be misplaced thanks. The reason many today have abandoned God, is because they wrongly believe God is responsible for the storms of life.
No, friend, God is not responsible for the storms of life, and He doesn’t expect us to thank Him FOR them. However, in those storms, we can do what the Bible teaches by giving thanks IN them that He is still good and faithful to His promises.