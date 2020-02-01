Super Bowl LIV [54] is upon is this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers to determine who will be the champions of the NFL. One hundred million fans will tune in to root for their favorite team. It will be the first time these teams have met in the championship game. And, no matter who wins, it promises to be an incredible game.
I look forward to gathering with friends to watch the game on Sunday. We will laugh and cheer at the highlights, sigh, and ponder what is happening. In the end, we look forward to spending the evening together making memories.
I make it no secret that I’m a football fan. I’ve played the game since I was a kid, and still enjoy tossing around the pigskin whenever I get the chance. But, more importantly, I’m a fan of life. As I consider the game of football, there are some great lessons we can learn from the gridiron. Here are a few I’m learning.
Winning publicly begins with winning privately. It’s impressive to see what elite athletes can accomplish when they step onto the field of play. They run like the wind, can leap like a gazelle, and have the power of a freight train. But none of that takes place automatically. In order to excel when everyone’s watching, we need to be faithful when no one is watching. Jon Wooden said, “Character is what you do when no one else is watching.”
A few powerful ways to develop character in private include prayer, Scripture reading, and serving others. What is your record in your private life?
Previous success doesn’t guarantee a thing. Both the Chiefs and the 49ers have played in previous Super Bowls. In fact, they have a combined six Super Bowl wins. While that’s impressive, it doesn’t guarantee a thing! Your previous successes can be helpful, but they do not assure you of your next success. Winning, both in football and in life, is very intentional. Jesus tells us to “Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness.” That takes effort, focus, and deliberate choices.
One mistake can cost you the game. A few years ago, the Seattle Seahawks had the ball on the two-yard line with seconds left in the game. There seemed to be no way they could lose the Super Bowl that year. But then the quarterback threw an interception to a rookie defender. What seemed to be an assured victory turned into a staggering defeat. The words from 1 Corinthians are so right: “If you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall!” (10:12)
Whatever just happened, huddle together and move forward. In a typical football game, a team may run 75 plays of offense and 75 plays on defense. Some of them work great, and others turn out terrible. What I always find interesting is that after each play, the team will gather together and talk about how they will move forward from that point.
That’s a great life lesson for us. Some days are great while others are awful. Whichever it is for you, there is tremendous value in huddling together with other people to build each other up and plan how we can move forward together. I love the counsel of Ecclesiastes 4:9-10, “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up!”
One final lesson I’m learning from football is to keep running until you cross the goal line. Way back in 1993, a defender for the Dallas Cowboys scooped up a fumble and was rumbling for the end zone. Everyone in the stadium believed he would score. But instead of sprinting across the goal line, he slowed down and began to celebrate. This momentary lapse of judgment allowed the other team to strip the ball away and prevent him from scoring.
If you’re reading this article, let me remind you that you have not crossed the goal line yet. Keep moving forward for God as fast as possible. Don’t give up. Don’t let up. You are closer now to Heaven than ever before. May we be people who can truly say, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
Enjoy the game. and enjoy the life God has for you!