Last Friday night, my wife and I drove up to Waverly to watch the football game. With the help of the refs, Waverly-Shell Rock made a pretty good game of it, but the Mustangs were just too much and kept their season perfect.
There was a point in the game when I stood up, not quite understanding what was going on. One of the refs had just thrown another penalty flag against the Mustangs. This ref had thrown several flags already and, most of them, from my point of view and in my opinion, were wrong. Some of the Indee fans in our bleachers were also standing. A few of them were yelling at the refs. I wanted to.
I turned around to the people behind me and said, “Sometimes I want to be that fan.”
Sometimes I want to throw my dignity to the wind and yell vulgarities at the refs. Sometimes I want to throw my bag of popcorn onto the field in protest.
A school board member was sitting behind me. He said, “Thank you for not being that fan.”
It’s tempting though.
Maybe it’s not poor officiating that tempts you to behave irrationally and inappropriately, but I bet there is something. Maybe it’s the driver who makes the left turn after the traffic lights have changed. Maybe it’s the person in front of you at the gas station who pays with change. Maybe it’s politics and politicians. Maybe it’s the leaves that blow from your neighbor’s trees onto your recently raked lawn. You know what pushes your buttons.
We are all tempted. Sometimes the temptations seem to be coming at us non-stop. Sometimes the temptations are so well-disguised that we don’t even recognize them as temptations. Sometimes the temptations are of our own doing.
Even Jesus was tempted, “And Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the wilderness for forty days, being tempted by the devil.” (Luke 4:1). He was hungry, tired, and alone. Satan tempted him with food and power and protection, but he did not give in.
Being tempted isn’t a sin. It’s what you do in the face of that temptation that might become a sin. Are you strong enough to sit back down and keep your mouth shut? Not by yourself.
The author of the letter to the Hebrews says, “For because he himself has suffered when tempted, he is able to help those who are being tempted.” (2:18).
I’m pretty sure that Jesus was never tempted to “be that fan,” but I do know that sometimes I am. And so are you. Only Christ has the power to help us.
And wouldn’t it be cool when you get to Heaven and are standing in judgment of your earthly life, that Jesus says, “Thank you for not being that fan,”?