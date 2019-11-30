A few weeks ago, we had organized a sing-fest and I was so excited as singing old hymns makes my heart sing. Late on the Friday before the event, I received an email that three folks with wonderful voices would not be at the sing-fest. On Saturday evening, I was told that the two young men had cancelled coming as one of them was ill. After a few moments of muttering, I asked God what to do.
I called Todd Temeyer, who plays the keyboard for us at two or three services each month, and he was available and willing to come and play for us. He was even willing to play a couple of songs on the organ, which he had never heard or experienced. I went to bed thinking I could announce the hymns and, since one of our members, Wanda Stahl, would be there, we would be in good hands with a wonderful voice as we joined together in song.
Then on Sunday, a little after 2 o’clock, when the time together was to start at 3 o’clock, Wanda called to tell me that she was ill in Minnesota and wouldn’t be there.
No time to mutter, but time to pray. I called Sue Stilwell and she dropped everything and came. Between Todd and Sue, God had sent two very gifted people to save the day by being open and blessing us with their God-given talents.
The sing-along was just a little unorganized due to all the changes, but was perfect in the energy that our two gifted and willing-hearted friends gave to us. I can’t tell you how much my humble and grateful heart thanked God, Jesus, Mary, Joseph, and a few saints. What a great lesson in trusting God when you feel you are in something way over your head!
As we sang The Old Rugged Cross, In the Garden, and many more – including Christmas hymns – my heart received such joy and there was a happiness beyond measure. God was so present!
I am so grateful for all the people who were there to participate and, hopefully, they felt the presence of God in their hearts also. In the fellowship hall after the singing, some of us shared how we learned some of the hymns when we were younger and how the hymns lifted us up when we were down. The lesson learned is that God’s plans are always better than what appears to be the best-laid plans. What took place was just what was needed and touched our souls.
Sharing this with you is important as we are entering into the Season of Advent, a time of anticipation and hope as we wait for the Second Coming. The wait is time to become aware of God’s presence in our daily life and our life together. Looking for God’s presence in the events of the day helps you to become more aware of His presence. Acknowledging how you plan to go somewhere or do something and God uses your plan to get you to do something for Him. His plan is always better than ours. We were baptized into a special relationship with God.
God bless you in how you spend your time with Him in hope, waiting, and serving, as you intentionally, see His presence daily.