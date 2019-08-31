Parades are a celebration of community. They are events I have been involved in since early childhood. My earliest parade memories are of walking with Brownies and other Girl Scouts in my hometown, Cedar Falls. As a teen, I often carried banners announcing float winners. In earlier adulthood, I enjoyed serving 10 years on the planning committee of our community celebration, which included organizing the parade. With my home church on parade day, I often passed out refreshing bottles of cold water to those waiting for the parade to begin.
Do you ever reflect on how interesting God brings about transitions in our lives and calls us to new things? In mid-life, Jesus called me to radically change from a religious person who occasionally attended church to a seriously all-in Christ follower. As I listened closely to the Lord’s call on my life, I was surprised by the new experiences he had in store for me. Not only did God call me away from a vocation in business, but He called me to become a pastor of small rural congregations.
So this summer, I am marveling on the privileges and glorious thrills I am experiencing as I follow God’s call to preach the gospel and minister to not only one but four communities through the congregations of Rowley, Urbana, Silver Creek, and Alice UMCs.
This year, Rowley UMC – the town where my parsonage is located – is planning their 150th anniversary. So, first on the list of celebratory acts put together by our church folks was a float for the parade. Visiting with folks waiting to participate and then later walking in the parade and blessing people on the sidelines with God’s love gave me such great joy.
As I am writing on this beautiful, cool, late-summer morning reflecting on God’s call on my life, I can hear crickets chirping, birds singing, and the occasional rattle of trailers headed to the locker or semi-trucks pulling away with a full load of grain from the co-op.
After 35 years together, God has brought my husband, John and I, through miraculous transformations in our lives. We have been healed by God’s love and God’s people; and we are being rewarded by the privilege of full-time service to God and loving people. Sure, struggles and challenges arise; but more often, we experience peace and serenity. We are also continually surprised by new experiences of living in a rural town with a population of about 266.
Beyond the Rowley Days parade in July, we have been surprised by a long parade of tractors and people of all ages as they pass by our house on their way east out of town. We also hear the rumblings of the motorcycle brigades passing through town as they enjoy sunny days and often raise funds for good causes.
Other joyful experiences continually add up. We have had the pleasure of meeting and befriending our immediate neighbors, Rowley folks and people connected with the other congregations. We enjoy supporting the Independence Food Pantry in a variety of ways.
As we travel the countryside on county roads, we take in the ever-changing scenery of this beautiful rich land God has given us. With the change of seasons, we watch as the ground is prepared and seeded, then the crops grow and mature. Even now, harvest will soon be upon us. Later, snow and frost will one day again make intricate patterns on the fields, evergreens, and tree lines.
The delights of the ministry as a second vocation over these last three years have been fun. They have included many conversations and of course Sunday worship services; but they also include Bible studies, youth group activities, ice cream socials, and other events with people, community members, and persons from multiple faith backgrounds.
God calls each of us differently. How has God called you? What joy have you found as you meet God’s call on your life? I have recently been marveling over the great cloud of witnesses (see Hebrews 11:1-12:3) who “by faith” trusted and obeyed God’s call on their lives. I invite you to do the same.
P.S. Please come celebrate two events with Rowley United Methodist Church: 1) a pre-harvest supper will be held on Wednesday, September 18, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. – roast beef sundaes will be served for a free-will offering; and 2) the church will continue celebrating its 150th anniversary in worship with a luncheon to follow on Sunday, November 3.