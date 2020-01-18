When I was a kid, (that makes me sound old), it seemed that we had 10 feet of snow every winter. “Just a dusting” meant six inches, and a real snowstorm meant three or more feet of snow. It was never too cold to play, we just bundled up more. It’s kind of funny how stories get exaggerated over the years, isn’t it?
As I get older, I am finding that I like the cold and snow less and less. One good snowstorm just before Christmas would be nice. I like a white Christmas. And 30 degrees is cold enough.
Of course, not everyone agrees with me. Some of you see eight inches of snow in the forecast and pray that the Weather Channel made a mistake – that they meant to say 18 inches. Lots of snow means there is an opportunity to make some money clearing snow. Or maybe you want to make snowmen and snow forts. Maybe you want to go snowmobiling or sledding. Some of you really, really like snow.
For others, an eight-inch forecast brings prayers that the Weather Channel actually meant to say that there is an eight percent chance of snow somewhere other than here. Lots of snow means lots of shoveling. Or maybe having to stay home instead of going to a movie. Maybe it gives you that feeling that you are trapped inside your own home.
It’s really just a matter of attitude and perception. There are days I would really like a snow day to spend the day with my family playing games or some other fun thing. Sometimes it’s an inconvenience; sometimes it’s a blessing.
Instead of eight inches of snow being forecasted, imagine it is Jesus coming to your house. Perhaps it is to eat with Levi, the tax collector, or Zaccheus, or to heal Peter’s mother-in-law. Do you remember what happened at those places? People came, lots of people. People complained. It was inconvenient and inconsiderate, right? What would your reaction be?
Maybe it’s time to check your attitude and your perception. This is an opportunity to do ministry – and to do it with Jesus. You didn’t even need to go somewhere or plan this mission project. Jesus brought it all to you.
What do you see when you see a homeless person? Or a family that doesn’t have enough to eat? Or a young person addicted to drugs? Or a person whose liver is failing because of all the alcohol that was consumed? Or a seemingly able-bodied adult who is unemployed?
It all depends on your attitude and perception. Are you building a big snow fort to keep those kinds of people out or are you shoveling a path to lead them to a better future?
Let’s go grab a shovel.