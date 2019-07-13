Pastor's Pen

First Presbyterian Church
When it comes to getting a hole in one, most golfers don’t think they have a prayer. I have had two holes in one in my golfing career. They have come at the same golf course, Timberline Golf Course, and been on the same hole, number 12. A par 3 up a hill. The first was in a four-person best shot using big cups. My golfing buddies refused to give me full credit for my accomplishment because of the larger cup. Last Saturday I corrected that problem. A hole in one in a four-person best shot with a regular size golf cup. An answered prayer.
When do you pray? A Lifeway survey in 2014 found that 48 percent of Americans pray daily. What do they pray for? On the positive side, they pray for people who mistreat them and for people they consider to be their enemies. Interestingly they also pray to win the lottery, for personal success, and their favorite sports team. Some even pray to get a good parking spot and to not get caught speeding. Holes in one did not show up in the poll.
Jesus’ followers noticed something different about how he prayed. They asked him, “Teach us to pray like you do.” Jesus responded, “When you pray, pray like this. Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation.”
Do you notice the difference that perhaps the disciples noticed which prompted their question? Our prayers tend to be focused on us. Jesus’ prayer – not so much. Normally prayer is my attempt to align God with what I want. Jesus teaches that prayer is intended to align me with what God wants.
Father, hallowed be thy name. There is a God and that God is not us. This God is Father – intimate and familiar with us. This God is holy – totally unlike us.
Your kingdom come. This is where the alignment begins and ends. We are to pray that our lives – our values and priorities – will become more like God’s values and priorities for our world.
To this end, we pray for those things that interfere with our bringing the love of God into our world.
Give us each day our daily bread. We pray that God will provide for our physical needs. When we are worried and focused on our hunger, our shelter, our health, our jobs – anything we think we need for our well-being – we are distracted from the things of God.
Forgive us our sin, for we forgive everyone who sins against us. We need healthy relationships with God and others if we are to share God’s love effectively. Forgiveness is the stuff of healthy relationships.
Lead us not into temptation. We are so easily distracted. Our wants. Our desires. Our jobs. Our families. The drama that seems to follow us wherever we go. We are praying about minimizing the distractions that keep us from participating in what God is doing in the world.
Prayer, as Jesus teaches his disciples and each of us to pray, is a realigning of my heart with God’s heart. It is to prepare, direct, and strengthen me to live as Jesus lived in this world. Holes in one are great. But when it comes to living life as Jesus did, you do have a prayer.