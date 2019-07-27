Did you hear the one about a couple who were driving down a country road for several miles, not saying a word to one another? An earlier discussion had led to an argument and neither of them wanted to concede their position. As they passed a barnyard of mules, goats, and pigs, the husband asked sarcastically, “Relatives of yours?” “Yep,” the wife replied, “in-laws.”
While this story is fictitious, all too often words like this are spoken in relationships. When spoken, these words are not humorous but hurtful. I’m sure you have experienced words spoken to you or about you that were hurtful. At those moments you realize the falsehood of the old adage that “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names can never harm me.”
Names or words can be devastating to an individual. Words are really quite powerful. Scripture informs us that “death and life are in the power of the tongue” (Proverbs 18:21). One translation of this verse says it this way, “Your words are so powerful that they will kill or give life.” In light of what the Bible teaches and our own experience, doesn’t it make sense that we become more aware of the words we speak?
The book of Proverbs in the Old Testament is a book about wisdom. In a recent study of this book, I looked for everything it had to say about words. Initially, I was aware of the above-mentioned verse in Proverbs 18:21 and thought there might be a couple of other nuggets that would be found in this book. What I discovered was amazing. Every chapter had a least one verse, and many chapters had 10-12 verses, that dealt with the words we speak.
Proverbs 6:2 says, “You are snared by the words of your mouth; You are taken by the words of your mouth.” If I am honest with myself, I find that most of my problems come from the words I have spoken. I find myself wanting to blame circumstances or others, anything but the real culprit – which is often my own mouth. As one person has admitted, “If I could kick the person most responsible for the problems in my life, I wouldn’t be able to sit down for a month.”
I believe this is why later in the Book of Proverbs we are encouraged to guard our mouth. Proverbs 13:3 goes on to inform us that in guarding our mouth we preserve our, “…life, But he who opens wide his lips shall have destruction.”
Obviously, there are times when difficult conversations are necessary. Often emotions get stirred in these moments and that’s the critical time to guard our mouths. A failure here often brings destruction.
I wonder what kind of a difference it would make in our homes, families, and community if we put a guard on our mouth. Are there relationships in your life that could use a little healing? Proverbs 16:24 encourages us to speak pleasant words because they, “…are like a honeycomb, making people happy and healthy.”