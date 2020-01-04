Someone once said an optimist will stay up until midnight to ring in the New Year; a pessimist stays up until midnight to make sure the old year leaves. Whichever we might be, like it or not, a new year is upon us.
Personally, I tend to be an optimist. I try to see the events of my day from the sunny side of life, if for no other reason than it makes the problems easier to bear. It’s a choice I made long ago, and it seems to be working so far.
One thing I’ve found to be true of both optimists and pessimists is that both have problems. Tearing a page off the calendar or changing the year isn’t going keep the dark clouds of despair and disappointment from rolling in. The challenge we face is to remember that the situations we find ourselves in are usually temporary. If you look hard enough, you can usually find a silver lining in even the darkest cloud.
In order to find it, we have to take a realistic look at our troubles and make the needed adjustments. Let’s start with the things you cannot control: Hours in the day, the weather, someone else keeping their word, your age, taxes, death. All of these are beyond our control, no matter how much we fret about them.
Try as you might, you cannot change the length of a day, the flight of the clouds, the responses of another person, the day you were born, the IRS, or even when you will die. Those are facts of life. Deal with them. They are beyond your control. We can complain about them or accept them.
So where’s the silver lining? You’ll find it when you consider what you can control: Your attitude, how you treat others, how often you exercise, when and how you share your feelings, your prayer life, what you will learn this year, your generosity, how old you act. That’s quite a list! These are all opportunities waiting to be explored by you. They are part of the silver lining in the dark clouds that will surely roll in on you in 2020.
Here’s a prayer I appreciate more and more as time marches forward. It was first prayed by Reinhold Niebuhr in 1943. May you find it a powerful guide as the new year dawns.
God grant me the serenity
to accept the things I cannot change;
courage to change the things I can;
and wisdom to know the difference.
Living one day at a time;
Enjoying one moment at a time;
Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace;
Taking, as He did, this sinful world
as it is, not as I would have it;
Trusting that He will make all things right
if I surrender to His Will;
That I may be reasonably happy in this life
and supremely happy with Him
Forever in the next.
Amen.
--Reinhold Niebuhr