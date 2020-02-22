Did you hear the one about a little boy who used to hang out at local park? One of the business owners located across the street noticed that the other boys would constantly tease him. They would tease him, saying that he was two bricks shy of a load, or two pickles short of a barrel. To prove it, sometimes they would offer the little boy his choice between a nickel and a dime. The little boy would always take the nickel – they said, because it was bigger.
One day after the little boy grabbed the nickel, the business owner took him aside and said “Those boys are making fun of you. They think you don’t know the dime is worth more than the nickel. Are you grabbing the nickel because it’s bigger, or what?”
Slowly, the little boy turned toward the business owner and a big grin appeared on his face and he said, “Well, if I took the dime, they’d stop doing it, and so far, I have saved $20!”
This little boy, while seemingly easy prey to the other boys, was in fact demonstrating great strength. In a similar fashion, some view Christianity as a crutch for people who can’t make it on their own in life. Nothing could be further from the truth.
In fact, being a Christian is one of the most difficult things a person can do in life. The reason this is so is because the only law for the Christian is to “love one another” (John 13:34). On the surface, that sounds easy to do but, when we discover what it really means to walk in love, it becomes much more difficult.
I Corinthians 13 gives the Bible definition of what love is. While the King James version is poetic, I believe the Amplified version is more practical.
It says, “Love endures long and is patient and kind; love never is envious nor boils over with jealousy, is not boastful or vainglorious, does not display itself haughtily. It is not conceited (arrogant and inflated with pride); it is not rude (unmannerly) and does not act unbecomingly. Love (God’s love in us) does not insist on its own rights or its own way, for it is not self-seeking; it is not touchy or fretful or resentful; it takes no account of the evil done to it [it pays no attention to a suffered wrong]. It does not rejoice at injustice and unrighteousness, but rejoices when right and truth prevail. Love bears up under anything and everything that comes, is ever ready to believe the best of every person, its hopes are fadeless under all circumstances, and it endures everything [without weakening].”
How many times have I found myself, for example, waiting in line, seemingly enduring a long time, which is part of the definition of love given here, but not being patient and kind in the process? It’s much easier to sigh loudly, roll my eyes, tap my foot, and visibly let others know they are keeping me from my agenda, which is obviously more important than theirs.
This definition of love says that it “…does not insist on its own rights or way.” How many relationships have been damaged because one party insisted they have a right to their say in the matter?
Time and space prevent me from commenting on each of these phrases, but I have discovered that it takes great strength to walk in love. An exercise I practice and would encourage you to do as well is take this definition of love and substitute the word I for love. Then read it out loud to yourself daily as a reminder of what love looks like.