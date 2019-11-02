It started with my neighbor’s Ash tree in August. Then I noticed it happening with the maple trees. And by now, it’s hard to find any trees around whose leaves are not turning those crisp autumn colors and then drifting their way to the ground, dancing across the driveway and signaling the end of one season and the approach of another.
I have to admit, I love summer, and there has been a time or two when I privately whispered to the trees, “Hold on just a little longer. You can do it!” But, graciously, the tree listens to its Maker and trusts His timing rather than my foolish whispers.
In order to flourish in the new season, the trees must let go of the decaying leaves. Those leaves served their purpose well, but their time has come to an end.
Autumn is an incredible season and holds blessings that you just cannot enjoy any other time of year. Corn mazes, pumpkin carving, harvest time! These are just a few blessings of the season. I have friends who live in areas of the country that never see the change of seasons like we do here in Iowa. They miss it and tell me how lucky I am.
Those falling leaves have a lesson to teach us. Just as the trees don’t stubbornly cling to what is dying and holding them back, neither should we. As we enter new seasons of life, it’s wise for us to let go of whatever is holding us back and let God prepare us for whatever lies ahead.
The Bible tells us to “Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:31,32 NIV)
I don’t know what caused you to be bitter or angry or what stirred up a boiling cauldron inside of you. I do know that holding onto it will only make life worse for you.
Letting go begins when we acknowledge the hurt and then invite the Great Physician in to begin the healing.
That verse not only tells us what to let go of but also what to hang on to. Kindness, compassion, forgiveness: these traits are supernatural. We can only develop them with God’s grace flowing through us, much like sap flowing through the tree.
What are you holding onto that is preventing a fresh new season ahead? Could it be that the decayed leaves are piling up and your heart needs to discard them for good? If so, why not reach out to the Lord in prayer? When I am tempted to hold on to those decaying things of life, I often find the Serenity Prayer so helpful in identifying what I need to let go of and what I need to trust God with. Perhaps it will be helpful for you as well:
“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
Courage to change the things I can,
And wisdom to know the difference.”
Amen.
As you watch the leaves fall this season, it is my prayer that you are reminded to let go of anything hindering you from a growing relationship with Jesus.