One of the things I thoroughly enjoy about living in a small town are the many opportunities to get involved. One of my favorite volunteer gigs is the Independence BrewBQ. In preparation for this year’s BrewBQ, I visited a new brewery: Textile Brewing in Dyersville.
It is a beautifully restored old building. The owners received a $100,000 community catalyst grant from the state to assist them in getting started. The new brewery is the key to the city’s downtown revitalization efforts. Textile is located in an area known as Steeple’s Landing and there is in the works a 15,000-square-foot building next to the brewery that will have shopping and condos. Who knew a brewery could be a catalyst to do all of that?
A community catalyst. It’s not a new idea. In fact it is God’s idea for God’s people. The prophet Jeremiah shares God’s hopes for the people living in exile in Babylon. “Build houses and settle down; plant gardens and eat what they produce. Marry and have sons and daughters; find wives for your sons and give your daughters in marriage, so that they too may have sons and daughters. Increase in number there; do not decrease. Also, seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.”
God envisions that his people will be community catalysts to make the place they are in better and prosperous. It’s a beautiful picture of God’s people positively influencing their community. It’s a picture of God’s people adding value to a community by their participation in it.
Recently I returned from a trip to Spain and Portugal. Among the places we regularly visited were the cathedrals. Magnificent, beautiful structures decorated with art and gold. At one point, they were active centers of faith in their communities. Now they are tourist attractions. While they bring the money of visitors into their community, they no longer are catalysts for positive change in their community. They are wonderful, though empty tributes to a day gone by.
The day after I arrived back from my trip was my birthday. On our way to dinner, my son took me to Omni Brewing in Maple Grove, Minnesota. When we got there, I was struck by the number of families who were there. Adults enjoying beer. Children enjoying pop. All laughing and playing board games together. It seemed to me there were more kids than adults at this brewery. One thing was certain. Omni is a community catalyst. Bringing people and families together.
The contrast between a thriving brewery and a struggling church are not lost on me. Even the state of Iowa recognizes that a brewery can be a community catalyst. Can the same be said for the church?
Here is what I know. If the church does not offer people what they need, they will find it somewhere else. And what do people need? They need a miracle.
People need the miracle of different, better, life-giving relationships. How much better are relationships at a church compared to friends fishing or playing golf? Do we find the relationships that sustain us in the church or in other places, like a brewery? The church should be doing some really great things for God. And if we do not, then our buildings will be beautiful, but empty tourist attractions.
God has a vision of a church that is a community catalyst. A church that is helping the community it is in to prosper. For each of you who are a part of a church, I leave you with two questions: Why is this community better because you are here? And if your church were to close today, how long would it take for people to notice you were gone?
And you know, even if you are not a part of a church, these are good questions to ask. What is the difference you make?