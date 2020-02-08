Last Monday I participated in my second Iowa caucus. It was interesting and fun to participate. While the evening did not go very well nationally, I still support the caucus format. The thing that makes a caucus special for me can be summarized in one word: relationships. I am meeting and conversing with friends and neighbors. While there are differences in our opinions and views, the conversation is rich because we have a relationship. We live together. We need to get along. We want to get along.
When you caucus, you learn an important word: viable. At the caucus, you sit with other people who support your preferred candidate. A count is made of how many people are present. To determine if your candidate is viable, you need to have a minimum of 15 percent of the total number of people present supporting your candidate.
What does it mean to be viable? It means your candidate has a reasonable chance of being successful. When someone is viable, they possess the potential to succeed. A seed is viable because it has the potential to become a plant. In the Iowa Caucus, 15 percent is the threshold for determining if a candidate has a chance of succeeding.
I love the Geico commercial about Pinocchio’s short-lived career as a motivational speaker. Pinocchio addresses those gathered, “I look around the room, and I see nothing but untapped potential.” As he speaks the words, his nose begins to grow. Potential. Dear reader, you have untapped potential (and my nose is not growing, thank goodness). Viability is the determination that you can realize your potential.
Jesus speaks to your potential when He says, “You are the salt of the earth. You are the light of the world.”
He doesn’t say you can be; He says you are. The value of salt is in how it positively affects what it comes in contact with. The value of light is how it positively affects everything around it. Neither salt or light exists for themselves. Both salt and light exist for others.
Friends, this is viability. Viability is how you and I positively affect the world around us. Your presence should season your relationships with love and compassion. Your presence should illuminate the darkness with warmth and energy. You are salt and light. The question becomes: In a world that is filled with so much that is wrong, will you be what is right? How you answer that question is the threshold for your viability.
Our nation is divided. Our leaders cannot get along. Frankly, if our children spoke and acted as our leaders do, we would discipline them. But we let them get away with it. These are adults who should know better. In this campaign season, we have candidates promising they can unite our nation. They will not. They will not because they cannot.
At the caucus last Monday, it dawned on me. Gathered in a room with friends and neighbors who don’t agree on everything, we talked, laughed, and did politics without being rude or cruel. I am convinced that we can be more unified. I’m equally convinced it will not happen from the top down. It will only happen from the bottom up. Here, we flavor our relationships with love and compassion. Here, we drive the darkness away with warmth and energy. Here, we look around the room and see nothing but untapped potential.
Jesus says be viable. Be salt and light. Be what is right with the world. And if each of us will do that, then maybe, just maybe, we can inspire those who lead us be more viable as well.