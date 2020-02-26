QUASQUETON – Their mission was simple: Bring together 100+ men and women who care, and make an immediate, direct, and positive impact on a worthy cause within Buchanan County.
Last year, after reviewing several nominations, the Buchanan County gathering of “100+ Who Care” raised more than $5,000 for someone they felt was in need of a little financial support.
Organizers would like to help another worthy cause this year. Suggestions include, but are not limited to, fire victims, those with medical issues, someone hit by mother nature, or a community project that could use a boost.
On Thursday, March 5, the public is invited to Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback for a 7 p.m. meeting. During the first half hour, the group will ask for nominations of a person, family, or group in Buchanan County that could use a little community financial support. To expedite the process, please think about this prior to the event.
Pledge cards will also be accepted with a goal of $100 each. Each $100 pledge will be matched with one ballot.
The three top vote getters will be announced in a preliminary round. Then one person will be allowed to speak for up to three minutes for each of the top nominees. To finish, all donors will be asked to vote for one of the three causes. The selected person or project will be announced that night and be given 100 percent of the money donated, no strings attached.
In addition, donations of non-perishable items will be accepted for distribution by the Independence Area Food Pantry.
If you have questions or are unable to attend the March 5 meeting, call Kaye at 319-521-7175 or Diane at 319-634-3608.