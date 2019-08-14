INDEPENDENCE – Instead of “arresting hunger,” the Independence Police Department rendered assistance last Saturday with a personal care item drive.
Stationed at Fareway and Walmart, volunteers asked shoppers if they could add a few items to their cart to benefit the Independence Area Food Pantry. People are often generous with money and food donations, but because of certain rules, undesignated funds have to be used for food, while other personal hygiene needs go unfulfilled. The call went out to collect things like body wash, shampoo, shaving cream, toothpaste and brushes, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, laundry detergent, and fabric softener. Money, specifically designated for personal care products, was also accepted.
According to new Food Pantry Director Vicki Samec, collections at Fareway brought in 905.6 pounds of food and non-food combined, and $223. At Walmart, shoppers donated 866.3 pounds of items. With additional donations from St John Church, the total collected was 1,942 pounds of items and $662 on Saturday.
“Thank you to our wonderful community for supporting the Independence Area Food Pantry,” said Samec.
The next community event for the Independence Police Department will be “Cupcakes with Cops” on Thursday, August 29, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in First Ward Park. Law enforcement officers and members of Building Direction for Families will be assisting with family-friendly fun, games, and cupcakes. The event is free. Remember to ask the police officers for their playing card.