INDEPENDENCE – Local veterinarian Doug Peterschmidt announced his retirement earlier this year after more than 40 years in practice.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Iowa State University in 1974, Dr. Peterschmidt obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree in 1978. He operated his own practice in Independence from April 15, 1981, to April 6, 2008. At that time, he joined Pipestone Veterinary Services as a companion animal consultant.
“This community has been great for a practice and to raise a family,” he said. “I’ve been very blessed to be trusted by lots of families with their pets.”
While most of Peterschmidt’s services were for common household pets (i.e., cats, dogs, birds, and “pocket pets” like hamsters), sometimes he handled a few exotic situations.
“I performed surgery on a rattlesnake – twice,” he said. “Once, to insert a transmitter, and later to remove it.”
Peterschmidt has also neutered mice and removed tumors from lab rats.
To be a good veterinarian, Peterschmidt feels one should, of course, like animals, but also appreciate and respect their life and the deep connection families have for their companion.
“Be involved with them,” he said simply.
Peterschmidt has always felt veterinarians should have a goal of letting a companion animal have as long a life as possible.
He has always been involved with the community through church, civic groups, serving on the fire department, and as an EMT for the local ambulance service. He had to step away from the firefighting when he hit the mandatory age limit, but in “retirement” he will continue on the ambulance service as well as take a few appointments and consultations. And he will still be involved with local volunteer opportunities (e.g., the food pantry), but would like to travel more with his wife Ann.
“I would like to thank the community for supporting me and my family over the years,” he said.