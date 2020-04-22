INDEPENDENCE – Bryce Pierce, Independence’s head girls basketball coach and assistant football coach, has been named the new head football coach at Perry High School.
In addition to his head football coaching role at Perry, Pierce will be a physical education teacher and serve as head of the strength and conditioning program and assistant track coach.
Independence Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Justin Putz said of Pierce’s new gig, “I am excited for Bryce to get a chance to lead the Perry football program. I know being a head football coach has been a dream of his, and I am glad to see him get that opportunity. Bryce has done a great job for the students at Independence, the school, and the activities department in the various roles he has filled for us. I know he will be missed, which is an indication of the quality job he has done.”
Pierce comes from a family of successful football coaches, and this bodes well for him as he will be re-building a Perry program that is coming off an 0-9 season and has lost its last 18 games.