INDEPENDENCE – The annual pillow cleaning service sponsored by the Buchanan County Historical Society is scheduled for Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Wapsipinicon Mill in downtown Independence from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The mobile unit will be located to the west of the Wapsipinicon Mill. This is a very popular service, so bring your pillows in early.
Make your pillows look like new by having them completely renovated and new ticking added, all in the same day. (Foam and Dacron can also be renovated with this process). Bring in your “feather beds” and have them made into new pillows. Your pillows are renovated and back on your bed the very same day!
This is one of the many fundraisers for the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion. The historical society also has a website which lists the calendar of events for the society: www.buchanancountyhistory.com.
Donations are always welcome. If you would like to become a member, contact Leanne Harrison, president, at 319-334-4616 for further information. Meetings are usually the third Monday of the month.
The Mill is now closed for the season. Work on the leaking cupola, performed by our “go to” construction company, Trillium Dell, will begin in October.
The annual “cookie walk” will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW.
Christmas at the Lee Mansion is scheduled for Friday, December 13, from 12 to 7 p.m. Treats and tours of the mansion will be available. Come see what has been accomplished this year. Be sure to view the art gallery located in the upper hallway.