WINTHROP – The East Buchanan boys basketball team hosted the Alburnett Pirates (6-5) in a Tri-Rivers West tilt. The season continues to be tough on the young Buccaneer team as Alburnett jumped all over the Bucs, scoring 26 points in the first quarter and leading at the half, 42-16.
East Buchanan falls to 1-9 on the season with a 72-39 loss.
“They are a big, tough, physical team.” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “Another tough game against a very good team in the Tri-Rivers conference.”
Junior Kaiden Gage with 20 points and 7 rebounds, while sophomore Dalton Kortenkamp added 6 points. Senior Harley Nelson dropped in 4 points and had 9 rebounds. Sophomore Chance Beeh contributed with 5 points and 4 rebounds, while freshman Hunter Bowers and junior Adam Hackett each had 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Alburnett 26 16 21 9 72
East Buchanan 8 8 17 6 39
“We have to start doing the little things better. Our guys continue to be bought in and play hard.” concluded Lamker, “I think we can get some things turned around and have a good end of the season.”
The Bucs hosted Starmont (1-9) on Friday night. Look for the stats and game analysis in next Wednesday’s paper. E.B. will travel to Maquoketa Valley (7-5) on Tuesday.