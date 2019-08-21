Each year in the United States, emergency departments (EDs) treat more than 200,000 children ages 14 and younger for playground-related injuries. More than 20,000 of these children are treated for a traumatic brain injury (TBI), including concussion.
Overall, more research is needed to better understand what specific activities are putting kids at risk of injury and what changes in playground equipment and surfaces might help prevent injuries.
About 56 percent of playground-related injuries that are treated in EDs are fractures and contusions/abrasions, and approximately 75 percent of injuries related to playground equipment occur on public playgrounds. Most occur at a place of recreation or school.
Playground-Related TBIs
• The overall rate of ED visits for playground-related TBI has significantly increased in recent years (2005-2013).
• About two-thirds of playground-related TBIs occurred at school and places of recreation or sports and often involved monkey bars, climbing equipment, or swings.
• Most ED visits for playground-related TBIs occur during weekdays, Monday through Friday.
• Playground-related TBI ED visits occurred frequently during the months of April, May, and September.
Deaths
Between 2001 and 2008, the Consumer Product Safety Commission investigated 40 deaths associated with playground equipment. The average age of children who died was six years old.
Of these, 27 (68 percent) died from strangulation and six (15 percent) died from falls to the playground surface. Most strangulations involved the combination of slides or swings and jump ropes, other ropes, dog leashes, or clothes drawstrings.
Injury Risk Factors: All Emergency Department-Treated, Playground-Related Injuries
• While all children who use playgrounds are at risk for injury, boys sustain ED-treated injuries (55 percent) slightly more often than girls (45 percent).
• Children ages five to nine have higher rates of ED visits for playground injuries than any other age group. Most of these injuries occur at school. On public playgrounds, more injuries occur on monkey bars and climbing equipment than on any other equipment.
• Playgrounds that are well-maintained (no broken or rusty equipment)have fewer risks to children.
Playground-Related TBIs
• Boys more often sustain playground-related TBIs compared to girls.
• Most children who are treated for playground-related TBIs are five to nine years of age.
• Playground-related TBIs varied by age group and equipment type: zero to age four are often injured on swings and slides; five- to nine-year-olds are often injured on swings, monkey bars, and climbing equipment; zero to age 14 are often injured on swings, monkey bars, and climbing equipment; and five- to 14-year-olds sustain TBIs more frequently at school.
What Can Be Done?
Take steps to keep kids safe by:
• Checking that playgrounds have soft material under them such as wood chips, sand, or mulch.
• Reading playground signs and using playground equipment that is right for your child’s age.
• Making sure there are guardrails in good condition to help prevent falls.
• Looking out for things in the play area that can trip your child, like tree stumps or rocks.
Additional playground safety tips and safety alerts can be found at the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Playground Safety website.