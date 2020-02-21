ELDORA —East Buchanan girls basketball team dismantled COLO-NESCO in a semifinal round of Regional play, 38-20 Friday night.
The Bucs will travel to Hampton Dumont High School Wednesday night for a Regional -final matchup at 7 p.m.
