INDEPENDENCE – Mary Swander, Iowa’s poet laureate, will be at the Independence Public Library on Thursday, November 7, to give a presentation, “Discussions, Readings and Maybe a Banjo.” The event starts at 1:30 p.m. This is free program is open to the public.
This program will be hosted by the Independence Ladies’ Literary Club. It has been made possible through funding the club received from Humanities, a private, non-profit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. A cultural resource for Iowans since 1971, Humanities Iowa offers many cultural and historical programs and grants to Iowa’s communities.
For more information, or if you are a person with a disability who requires special assistance, please call 319-361-3188 in advance.
About Mary Swander
Mary Swander is the poet laureate of Iowa, the artistic director of Swander Woman Productions, and the executive director of AgArts, a non-profit designed to imagine and promote healthy food systems through the arts. Her latest book is a collection of essays called The Sunny Side from Route 3 Press.
Her most recent book of poetry is The Girls on the Roof (Turning Point/Word Tech, 2009), a Mississippi River flood narrative. Swander tours a performance of The Girls on the Roof for the stage with Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre.
Currently, Swander is also touring her play Vang, a drama about recent immigrant farmers, and Map of My Kingdom: Who’s Going to Get the Farm?
Swander’s play Farmscape has been performed throughout the U.S.